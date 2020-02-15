Sports, Saturday, February 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

There’s no style points in high school basketball; just ask the Mount Pleasant boys’.

Keegan Kohorst made the go-ahead free throw with 1.1 remaining in overtime, as the Panther boys’ escaped with a 48-47 victory over Fairfield, last night.

The Trojans entered the night losers of 11 straight games, but looked anything but as they took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Tied up at the end of regulation, Mount Pleasant had the final shot but couldn’t capitalize, resulting in the game going into extras.

From there, the lead see-sawed back-and-forth.

With 7.4 remaining in overtime, the Panthers designed a play to free up Kohorst who was fouled on his way to the rim.

After missing the first, the senior calmly stepped to the line and drilled it.

Tate Allen’s full court prayer for Fairfield was nearly answered as it rimmed out to preserve the Panther victory.

Clayton Lowery had a game-high 16 points for the Panthers, while Drew Martin had nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans.

The win guaranteed the Panthers will have a winning record in 2019-20 no matter what happens in their final game at Pella, Tuesday.

Fairfield is now 2-18.

Speaking of the Panther boys’, they now know their first round playoff opponent in Southeast Conference foe, Washington.

The Panthers will tango with the Demons for the third time this season on February 24th at 6:30 p.m. at Davenport Assumption High School.

The winner will take on either Fairfield or Assumption in the second round.

Of course KILJ will have coverage of the Panthers’ tournament trail all February and March.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls’ led wire-to-wire as they upset the second-place Trojans last night, 47-33.

The Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, expanding their lead to 13 at recess.

Curt Watson’s group closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak; they’ll take on Fort Madison at home next Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Prep Wrestling:

Today will be huge day of high school wrestling as several area mat men are vying for their opportunity to head to the State Meet beginning next Thursday.

Here’s a look at all of our KILJ-Area athletes wrestling this afternoon.

Mount Pleasant advanced five wrestlers into today’s district tournament at Washington (five):

Bowen Davis 113 (2nd)

Carson Coleman 120 (2nd)

Corbin Broeker 126 (1st) – via major decision victory over Brandon Dickel (WASH)

Jaden Davis 170 (2nd)

Sam Carrasco 220 (1st) – via fall over Erich Karsten (SOLON)

Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union wrestlers advancing to districts (three):

Lane Scorpil – 106 (1st)

Noah Freeman – 170 (2nd)

Chance Malone – 195 (1st)

New London district qualifiers (nine):

Marcel Lopez – 113 (1st)

Josh Glendenning – 120 (1st)

Dominic Lopez – 138 (1st)

Gabe Carter 160 – (1st)

Currey Jacobs 170 – (1st)

Gavin Holmes 182 (2nd)

Cameron Raines -195 (1st)

Jaxon Allen – 220 (1st)

Owen Reed – 285 (2nd)

WACO qualifiers included (three):

Jalen Collins – 132 (1st)

Jonah Clark – 145 (2nd)

Jaden Williams – 152 (1st)

Mediapolis qualifiers (two):

Mak Kennedy – 106 (2nd)

Quin Aney – 126 (2nd)

John Kuhens will provide updates from the KILJ studios both on air and on the web, later this afternoon.

State Dual brackets were released by the Association Thursday, as well.

In 2A, Williamsburg, who defeated Mount Pleasant was awarded the #3 seed and will square off with the #6 seed Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 9:00 a.m. quarterfinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The rest of the 2A bracket will see #1 West Delaware battle #8 Humboldt, #4 Osage square off with #5 Davenport Assumption and #2 Independence lock horns with #7 Winterset.

In 1A, Denver — the team that knocked out New London — was given the #6 seed, they’ll wrestle against #3 West Sioux.

The rest of the 1A bracket is filled out with #1 Don Bosco taking on #2 Woodbury Central, #4 Lake Mills versus #5 Logan-Magnolia and #2 Lisbon (who defeated Wapello) tangoing with #7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the road today as they travel to take on the Highlanders of McMurray University.

Both the men and women are coming off tough losses Wednesday to Greenville University.

Tip-time is 1:00 p.m. for the women and 3:00 p.m. for the men.

In Ames, the Iowa State Cyclones will welcome in the Texas Longhorns for a Big 12 clash.

The first meeting between these teams resulted in a 72-68 win for Texas with that game in Austin.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. from Hilton Coliseum.

You can listen on KILJ-AM with the Cyclone Tip-Off Show starting our coverage at high noon.

In the Missouri Valley Conference today, Northern Iowa is on the road at Loyola-Chicago.

UNI is 22-3 and 11-2 in the conference while the Ramblers are 9-4 in second, just two games behind the Panthers.

Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m.