Sports, Saturday, February 13th

Sports, Saturday, February 13thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 13, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Boys’ Basketball: Edwards Lifts W-MU to Play-In Round Win, Other Prep Finals:
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus Junction 45
Winfield-Mount Union freshman Abram Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Winfield-Mount Union boys basketball team (9-9) picked up a 58-45 win over Columbus Junction in a Class 1A, Region 4 Substate matchup last night in Winfield.
Columbus, who entered the night 1-16, proved a tough out in the game’s first 16 minutes working Winfield for a 19-19 tie at halftime.
After the break Winfield found their second gear.
The Wolves went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter allowing them to pull away for the play-in round win.
Cam Buffington added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves who upped their ledger to 9-9.
They’ll now move on to Monday’s first round matchup where they’ll meet up with Burlington Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m.
Columbus was paced by Owen Watson who poured in 14 points.
They finish their season 1-17.
WACO 55, Highland 52
WACO outscored Highland by three in the game’s final quarter, as the Warriors earned a hard-fought 55-52 win over the Huskies last night in the other play-in round matchup in Class 1A, Substate 4.
The win, WACO’s fourth of the season, means they move to the first round next Monday where they will meet up with top-seeded Springville.
Highland closes their season at 4-9.
Other finals from last night:
- Mount Pleasant 70, Fairfield 56
- Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39
- Danville 41, Mediapolis 40
- Notre Dame 34, Hillcrest 29
- Washington 57, Keokuk 43
Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato Surges Mount Pleasant to SEC Win:
Andrea Lopreato provided yet another dominant double-double for the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team, tallying up 15 points and 16 boards in a 49-42 Southeast Conference win over Fairfield last night.
Kenna Lamm had 16 points to pace the Panthers while Tristian Shull added seven.
The Panthers improved to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in conference action.
Mount Pleasant will open their Class 4A Playoffs on Wednesday when they travel to take on Keokuk.
Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.
You can listen on FM 105.5 with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Prep Wrestling: District Day is Here:
27 KILJ-area qualifiers will have their sights set on punching a ticket to State Wrestling today when District Wrestling gets underway at noon.
FM 105.5 will have coverage all throughout the afternoon with up to the minute updates on-air and kilj.com.
Here’s a full list of our area qualifiers vying for a spot into the State Tournament:
Class 1A-District 5 (at Pleasantville):
120 — Marcel Lopez (New London)
145 — Dominic Lopez (New London)
152 — Josh Glendening (New London)
170 — Boden Pickle (New London)
195 — Currey Jacobs (New London)
220 — Carter Allen (New London)
Class 1A-District 8 (at Wapello)
120 — Garret Dickey (Wapello)
132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis)
132 — Elijah Belzer (Wapello)
138 — Chase Witte (Wapello)
145 — Christopher Ewart (Wapello)
152 — Evan Ross (Wapello)
170 — Levi Arnold (Mediapolis)
195 — Owen Housman (Wapello)
285 — Landon Provino (WACO)
Class 2A-District 5 (at Mount Pleasant)
106 — Carter West (NDWB-Danville)
113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU)
120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville)
138 — Isaiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville)
145 — Sam West (NDWB-Danville)
152 — Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville)
160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville)
170 — CJ Walrath (NDWB-Danville)
182 — Ayden Frazier (Washington)
195 — Ethan Palmer (Columbus-WMU)
220 — Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant)
285 — Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU)
College Football: Former New London Star Keontae Luckett Entering Transfer Portal:
Former New London prep standout now Iowa running back Keontae Luckett has entered the transfer portal, sources have told David Eickolt of 24/7 Sports.
Luckett, who was a first-team all state member as a senior and the Burlington Hawkeye Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,598 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final season at New London helping guide the Tigers to the 8-Player State Championship.
A redshirt sophomore, Luckett will have three years of eligibility remaining when he does find a new home.
He did not see any game action this season for Iowa.