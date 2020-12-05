Sports, Saturday, December 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Boys’ Roll in Easy Win:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team (1-1) received 13 points apiece from Dylan Hagans and Brevin Wilson as the Panthers rolled to an easy 49-29 win over Fort Madison last night.

The win was the first in Eric Rawson’s head coaching career at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant was stingy as ever on defense, holding the Bloodhounds to five first half points, surging to a 16 point lead at halftime.

The Panthers used a 15-2 run in the second quarter that set the tone for the rest of the night.

Mount Pleasant, now 1-1 on the year, will travel to West Burlington today for matinee action.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Panther Girls’ Hold on for Thrilling Win Over Fort Madison:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ outscored Fort Madison 17-9 in the third quarter and 7-6 in overtime as they earned a hard fought 62-61 win at HoundDome last night.

The win moved the Panthers to 1-1 on the year.

Curt Watson’s group will have a quick turnaround, as they’ll hook up with the Falcons of West Burlington in the opener of boy-girl double dip at West Burlington this afternoon.

Due to contractual obligations with Hawkeye Football, there will be no radio for today’s games.

Prep Hoops Scoreboard:

Girls

Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42

West Burlington 59, Central Lee 46

Winfield-Mount Union 63, Danville 39

Cardinal 37, Holy Trinity 33

Boys

New London 71, WACO 38

Wapello 53, Hillcrest Academy 42

West Burlignton 57, Central Lee 36

Holy Trinity 69, Cardinal 59

UNI Men Pick Up Win No. 1:

Northern Iowa picked up their first win of the season in a 98-53 win over St. Ambrose last night.

Trae Berhow made his season debut with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Noah Carter finished with 17 points. B

Bowen Born pitched in 16, James Betz had 14 and Nate Heise scored 11.

UNI is now 1-3 on the year, they’ll take on No. 19 Richmond on Wednesday.

Tipoff is slated for 5:00 p.m.

Purdy Named to Unitas Award Watch List:

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Purdy is joined on the list by Ian Book of Notre Dame, Sam Ehlinger of Texas, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones, D’Eriq King of Miami, Trevor Lawrence from Clemson, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson of BYU.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is given annually to the nation’s best upperclassman quarterback.

Purdy is the winningest quarterback in school history with 21 overall wins and 18 victories vs. conference opponents. He has an all-time record of 11-1 vs. Big 12 foes in Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State will be back in action this afternoon when they Cyclones host West Virginia.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.