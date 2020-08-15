Sports, Saturday, August 15th

1. No Fans

Attendance would be limited to student-athletes’ families and friends.

2. Split Season

Allowing ticket holders to sit in their current seating location but limiting stadium capacity to 25%.

This would require assigning each season ticket holder three of the six scheduled home games. The Cyclones have already sold season tickets for 50% capacity, so by limiting capacity to 25% means each season ticket would include three games.

3. Full Season

Keep stadium capacity at 50% (the fans who have already purchased season tickets) but reseat the entire stadium, using each ticket holder’s Cyclone Club level and priority points, to create as much social distance between ticket holders as possible.

Ticket holders would most likely not get their normal seat location but they would be able to attend all six games

Regardless if the stadium is at 25 or 50% capacity, Pollard did say that face coverings will be required at all times for all individuals at the games — including suites, club sections, general seating and the press tower.

MVC Pulls the Plug on All Fall Sports:

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed all of its fall sporting events.

The conference announced their decision Friday, mentioning continuing uncertainty around the ability to play full league schedules safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as the lack of a fall NCAA championship opportunities currently at their level.

The release followed a meeting of the MVC President’s Council that determined the conference’s fate Friday evening.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference had already announced their intention to cancel their year until the spring, meaning sports impacted by yesterday’s announcement include cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The status of the conference’s winter sports, such as basketball, indoor track and women’s swimming are not impacted at the moment.

Drake and Northern Iowa are both members of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Cyclones Purdy Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List:

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

Purdy broke multiple school records during his redshirt season, passing for 3,982 yards, rushing for 249 more and combining for 35 total touchdowns.

This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Last year’s winner was LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Iowa State is scheduled to open up their season Saturday, September 12th against the University of Louisiana.

Drake’s Zach Johnson Honored:

Drake alum Zach Johnson has been named the recipient of the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company, the PGA announced Wednesday.

The prestigious award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship

Johnson, a 1998 graduate of Drake, led the Bulldogs men’s golf to three NCAA regional meets and two Missouri Valley Conference championships.

He has been a mainstay in the professional ranks since first joining the PGA TOUR in 2004 after finishing as the leading money winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2003.

Now a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, Johnson’s career is highlighted by victories at the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

He’ll accept his award on September 2nd.