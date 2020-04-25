Sports, Saturday, April 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Magnani Stays In-State, Chooses UNI:

Mount Pleasant senior Lexi Magnani is staying in her home-state.

Yesterday, the defending Class 3A Girls’ shot-put state champion made her decision official by signing to throw at the University of Northern Iowa.

Magnani announced her decision on a Zoom video conference with several friends and family, Friday afternoon.

Last year, after a driving rainstorm, Magnani throttled the rest of the 3A field with a throw of 42 feet-5.25 inches to cement herself as 3A’s best.

The dynamic senior said the Panthers might also have her work on the hammer and discus throws at the next level.

Magnani, like every other athlete this spring, will not get to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Pleasant, Other Henry County Schools Light Up Mapleleaf For a Cause:

Last night the lights were on at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex — among many other Henry County schools — to celebrate the the Class of 2020.

As previously mentioned, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire spring sports season, ending the high school careers of local senior student-athletes.

The lights went on at 8 p.m. Friday evening and stayed on for one minute for every day the students have missed at school.

This program was dubbed the ‘Light Up Iowa’ program and was created by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association.

NFL Draft: Epenesa, Ojemudia Go on Day Two:

Day Two of the NFL Draft ended the slide for Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa while also seeing his teammate Michael Ojemudia being selected as well.

Epenesa, who many thought would be a first-round choice, was taken 54th overall by the Buffalo Bills.

The former Hawkeye star will join a Bills team that went to the playoffs last year as an AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Hawkeye defensive back Michael Ojemudia was taken in the third by Vic Fangio’s Denver Broncos.

Ojemudia will also join his former college teammate and Bronco 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant.

Cyclone Football Lands Two More in Recruiting Wave:

Iowa State landed a pair of 2021 recruits in the form of Johnston (IA.) tight end Tyler Moore and Wadsworth, Ohio linebacker Carston Marshall.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Moore helped led the Dragons to five wins this year while hauling in 20 catches for 307 yards and four scores.

Moore choose the Cyclones after spurning other offers from MAC conference schools.

According to 24/7 Sports, Moore is the 19th best in-state recruit.

Meanwhile the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Marshall is the second linebacker from the Buckeye State to commit to Iowa State in as many days, joining Myles Mendeszoon, who committed yesterday.

Similarly to Moore, Marshall turned down other offers from Mid-American Conference including Western Michigan among others.