Sports October 8th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football traveled back to Solon on Saturday after the game was postponed on Friday due to severe weather. The Panthers came back the next morning with a fire in them. In the first quarter neither team scored but in the 2nd quarter both teams combined for 35 points. Zach Beason got things started with a goal line run and when Solon got the ball back they were intercepted by Chase Lamm who took it back to the end zone for a 28 yard touchdown. Solon got their first score from their big wide receiver AJ Coons to make it 13-7. Beason had plenty of time to make throws in the first half and he connected with Lamm on a 64 yard touchdown pass and then converted the 2 point conversion to Levi Puig to lead 21-7. With 3 seconds left in the half the Spartans launched a ball deep and AJ Coons caught it to go into halftime down 21-14. Solon tied it up at 21-21 before Beason scored another goal line touchdown. Spartans came back and took a 34-28 lead but Mt Pleasant got the ball deep in their own territory with just a minute left. A perfectly called hook and ladder play sparked the Panthers and they were able to drive down the field and were able to take a couple of shots but time expired and the Spartans survived 34-28. The Kent Bennett Players of the Game were Chase Lamm and Zach Beason. Mt Pleasant’s playoff hopes did take a hit but they are still in the race, this week they look to rebound at Fort Madison.

New London football had a top 5 ranked matchup with Iowa Valley on the road but they also experienced some bad weather so they played on Saturday afternoon at 4pm. The Tigers lost their first game of the season 22-12. They are still a very strong contender for the playoffs but would take a lot to get a 1 seed at this point.

Other area Week 7 games of interest:

Waco won the rivalry game over Winfield-Mt Union 50-6

Fairfield beat Keokuk 19-6

Washington defeated Fort Madison 32-7

Oskaloosa shocks Pella in OT 36-35

Williamsburg had a big shutout win 47-0 over Central Lee

Tipton was the winner over West Burlington 37-24

Iowa Wesleyan football played their homecoming game on Saturday afternoon against Martin Luther. After the first quarter the Tigers were trailing 7-0 but DeMarcus Collins connected with Jacob Santos for a touchdown to tie it up 7-7 at halftime. In the 3rd quarter the only score came from a 33 yard field goal by Jeremy Scholbrock. The 4th quarter got very exciting starting with Collins throwing a goal line touchdown to Dylan McDonald and a 2 point conversion to lead 21-7. Martin Luther came back and scored 21 unanswered points to win 28-21. DeMarcus Collins went 16/37 for 191 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for 67 yards. Stafford Lewis had 13 carries for 51 yards and Tanner Holder had 4 catches for 93 yards. Adrian Walker led the defense with 10 tackles. Tigers are now 1-5 on the season and will play at MacMurray College this week.

Mt Pleasant Cross Country ran in the North Linn Invitational on Saturday. In the varsity boys race Cody Mertens was the top overall runner with a time of 16:45, Dalton Moyle was the next Panther finisher at #20 with a time of 18:06. Drake Snavely was at 18:55, Logan White was 19:20, Dakota Triska at 19:26, and Nick McCormick at 19:35. The Panthers finished 7th in the team standings. In the varsity girls race Abby Ryon was the 3rd overall runner at 20:07, Cristina Carthey was the next Panther at 22:13. Maggie Jennings finished at 22:31, and then a trio of Panthers in a row with Claire Holtkamp at 22:51, Monroe Swain at 22:53, and Abby Blint at 22:53, Kendall Dascher finished at 23:20. The Panthers finished 8th in the team standings. In the JV boys race Levi Mills was the top Panther at 21:53 and he was just a few milliseconds ahead of Nate McWilliams. In the JV girls race Aurora Vansickel at 25:58.

Mt Pleasant Volleyball hosted a tournament in Panther Gym on Saturday. In their first match Mt Pleasant defeated Pekin in 3 sets. Then lost to Holy Trinity in 2 sets, Central Lee in 2 sets, and to Notre Dame in 3 sets. Leading the team in kills was Sadie Carrasco and Maggie Cristoforo, leading in digs was Lyndi Van Tiger, top blocker was Avery Sutter, and leading in aces was Ralyn Seberg. Holy Trinity finished the tournament as the top overall team and Central Lee ended in 2nd place.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: 8th grade volleyball at Ottumwa, 7th grade hosting Ottumwa (Pink Out Game) 4:30pm

Freshman and JV football hosting Solon starting at 5pm, the freshman game was rescheduled from Friday night

Tuesday: 8th grade football vs Ottumwa, 7th grade football at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball at Keokuk 5:45/7:30pm

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity cross country running the conference meet at the Elks Fairview Golf Club in Keokuk. Races start with middle school teams at 4:45pm and each race will begin every 30 minutes

Friday: Varsity football at Fort Madison 7:15pm start since it’s Senior Night, no freshman game