Sports October 6th, 2018

Last night the Mt Pleasant football traveled to Solon with the winner becoming the solo leader for the district. The game was pushed up to a 5:30 start due to expected poor weather but right as the teams were set up for opening kickoff and then lightning struck and put the game into a lightning delay. With a lightning delay the rule is there has to be 30 minutes with no visible strikes in the area. Every time it seemed like it would clear up the storm would down pour rain and flash lightning. The delay went on for three and a half hours before both AD’s looked at their schedules and then talked with the coaches and officials about moving to a different day. They agreed to play this morning at 11am still in Solon, we will have the game on 105.5fm and kilj.com. This will push our pregame coverage for the Hawkeye game back to 1:30pm instead of a 12:30pm start but we will still be set for a 2:30pm kickoff.

New London football traveled up to Iowa Valley for a battle between two top 5 ranked teams and the weather was also very bad in Marengo so they came to an agreement to play today at 4pm.

Other area Week 7 games of interest:

Waco and Winfield-Mt Union were able to play their rivalry game in Wayland last night and the Warriors won 50-6

Fairfield beat Keokuk 19-6

Washington defeated Fort Madison 32-7

Oskaloosa shocks Pella in OT 36-35

Williamsburg had a big shutout win 47-0 over Central Lee

Tipton was the winner over West Burlington 37-24

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball played at Eureka College yesterday against the Red Devils and the Tigers won in 5 sets (25-23/25-23/15-12). The Tigers are now 5-15 on the season and on Tuesday they will be hosting the University of Dubuque in Olan G Ruble Arena.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team avoided the rain in Mount Pleasant, Iowa by competing in the Clarke Fall Invitational. Iowa Wesleyan was one of 13 teams participating in the event, and at the end of the day the Tigers finished in 8th place. Iowa Wesleyan turned in a team score of 325, nineteen strokes behind the first place team of Viterbo University. Jaime Suarez led the Tigers with a 76 through eighteen holes, tying for 5th place individually. Fergus Smith for 22nd place after shooting an 80 on the day. Jeff Cox was three strokes behind Smith, shooting an 83 and tying for 32nd in individual scoring. Nolan Leaton and Blake Forsythe rounded out the top five finishers for the Tigers. Leaton turned in a final score of 86, while Forsythe finished with an 87 on the day. The Tigers will wrap up their fall season on Monday, October 15 when they travel to Short Hills Country Club in East Moline, Illinois. IW will participate in the Augustana Fall Shootout for their final event of the fall.

Iowa Wesleyan Soccer had to cancel their double header with MacMurray College today because the field conditions in East Lake Park are not suitable for competition due to the weather.

College Football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan has their homecoming game with Martin Luther College coming to town, game time is 1pm at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

-Iowa returns from their bye week and hit the road to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage is 12:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

-Iowa State will be looking to turn their 1-3 record around in Stillwater against #25 Oklahoma State, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage starts at 12:30pm on 1130am and KILJ.com