Sports October 3rd, 2018

Tournament volleyball pairings have been released, opening round games will be on October 16th and then the next round will play on October 22nd. In Class 1A in the Region 7 bracket Winfield-Mt Union will play Sigourney in the opening round at home and the winner will have to play the winner of Iowa Mennonite and Tri-County, the winner of those four teams will play at New London on the 25th. New London will play their first round game on the 22nd hosting Keota. In Region 8 Waco will be hosting Burlington Notre Dame and the winner will have to face Holy Trinity in the next round. In Class 2A in the Region 8 bracket Mediapolis will host Danville and the winner will play Van Buren in the next round. In Class 4A Region 8 Mt Pleasant will open up at Fairfield with the winner playing at Fort Madison, and on the other side of the bracket Washington will host Keokuk with the winner playing at Xavier in Cedar Rapids.

In the latest rankings released yesterday by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches a pair of local teams are the top rankings. The Mt Pleasant girls cross country team is ranked #15 in Class 3A and the Danville-New London girls team is #11 in 2A.

In the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Mt Pleasant has jumped up the ranks to #20. Their only losses this season are to Clear Creek-Amana who is now #2 and Pella at #9. This week they travel to play Solon who is now ranked #5.

The New London Tigers are now the top ranked team in the Associated Press Iowa football rankings and #2 in the RPI rankings. The Tigers have their toughest test of the season this week on the road at Iowa Valley who is ranked #6 in the AP Poll and #5 in the RPI.

New London volleyball coach Maureen Heath reached a career milestone, on Saturday she achieved her 900th career win. She joins Holy Trinity coach Melissa Freesmeier who also hit the same milestone last week, they are 2 of only 3 coaches in the state of Iowa to have 900 wins.

Mt Pleasant volleyball hosted Washington last night. In the varsity game it was a close match but Panthers lost in 5 sets 25-12/28-26/15-8, and won their sets 25-16/25-23. Leading Mt Pleasant in kills was Sadie Carrasco with 15, top blocker was Avery Sutter with 6, and in digs Lyndi Vantiger and April Simon had 5 apiece. In the JV game the Panthers won in 2 sets 25-13/25-18 and the Freshman team also won in 2 sets 25-20/25-18.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade football won 26-22 at Edward Stone yesterday. Bryce Wilson scored 3 touchdowns and Will Davidson also scored a touchdown. On defense Carter Amos, Bryce Wilson, and Aaiden Ashton had 7 tackles each and Zach Frazier had 6 tackles.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade football hosted Edward Stone yesterday and lost 30-6. On offense Mason Sloat rushed for 1 touchdown. On defense Phoenix Watson made an interception.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Washington, 7th grade hosting Washington 4:30pm

Football meal is provided by Hearth and Home Technologies, they will be serving Breadeaux pizza

Friday: Freshman/Varsity football at Solon 5/7:30pm

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball hosted Principia last night and the Tigers were swept in 3 games (25-16/25-18/25-22). Sydney Ellsworth lead in kills with 10, Jenna Murphy had 16 digs, and Lida Landre had an ace in the match. The Tigers will be back in action today traveling to Greenville to play the Panthers.

Iowa Wesleyan hosted the Tiger Classic at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course. The men’s team ended the day in third place and the women’s team finished in 4th place. North Iowa Area Community College won the men’s side and William Penn University won the women’s side. The Tigers men’s team recorded a team score of 311 which was 9 strokes behind the lead. Jamie Suarez was the top IW golfer shooting a 75 through 18 holes, he ended 3 strokes over par and 2 strokes behind the leader.

The women’s team recorded a team score of 405, Hannah Lien tied for 14th place with a final score of 89 through 18 holes. The men’s team has two events left to play this fall and will be golfing this Friday in the Clarke Invite. The women’s team finished their fall season yesterday and will compete again in the spring.

Today Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s soccer will be playing against the Eureka Red Devils in East Lake Park today, women’s game at 1pm and men’s game at 3pm

Sierra Howardson has been selected as the Iowa Wesleyan September Student Athlete of the Month. She is a freshman but has already made an impact on the cross country program. She finished as the top collegiate runner in her Tiger debut, she followed that with a top 10 finish in the Les Duke Invitational. After that she finished in the top 25 in a field of 330 runners while also setting a personal best time. She has been named the St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Runner of the Week twice already this season. Sierra is a Southeast Iowa native, she ran for Fort Madison in high school. She will be the guest on this week’s Tiger Nation coming up on Thursday at 9am.

Former Holy Trinity volleyball standout and current Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Mikaela Foecke has been selected as a candidate for the 2018 Senior Class Award. To be eligible for the award a student-athlete must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. She has been named the NCAA Championship most outstanding player twice, only 3 other volleyball players have accomplished that. Foecke is also a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and has been awarded Nebraska’s high honors academic medallion twice. She currently holds a 3.6 GPA and is majoring in animal science.