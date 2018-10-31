Sports October 31st, 2018

Last night in the regional final for Class 1A the Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball team punched their 9th straight ticket to the state tournament. The Crusaders swept East Union in 3 games 25-10, 25-11, 25-5. Emily Box had 11 kills, Kassi Randolph had 16 assists, and Mya Lawlor had 13 digs. Holy Trinity enters the state tournament as the #3 seed and in the opening round they will play #6 Montezuma. The Crusaders and Bravettes will play next Wednesday in the UC Cellular Center on Court 2 at 8pm.

In the 2nd game of the double header the New London Tigers played Montezuma and fell in 3 games 25-13, 25-22, 25-20. Addie Pry had 12 kills, Kristen Rohdy had 17 assists, and Chloe Coleman had 18 digs in the game. Tigers end their season with a record of 28-10.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball was on the road yesterday at Washington Middle School. In the “A” game Panthers won 40-16, top scorer was Chelsea Herrick. In the “B” game the Demons won 31-11, top scorer for Mt Pleasant was Isabella Meador.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball hosted Washington at the middle school yesterday. The A team beat the Demons 47-12, top scorer was Payton Hagans with 26 points. The B team also won 19-8. Cohen Aplara led the team with 8 points.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Ottumwa at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Tomorrow the Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer travels down to Louisville Kentucky for the first round of the SLIAC tournament. Tough test for the Tigers as the #4 seed playing on a long road trip at #1 Spalding University. The Tigers did recently beat Spalding this past Saturday 5-1. This is the first Iowa Wesleyan team to make the post season since the transfer over into NCAA active membership. For the live action the conference will be providing a live stream on their website at sliac.org.

Coming up on Friday night the New London Tigers play their second playoff game at Iowa Valley in Marengo. The Tigers opened up the post season with a dominant 60-12 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Iowa Valley also had an impressive opening round defeating Midland Wyoming 91-46. Friday’s game is a 7pm start time and our pregame coverage will begin at 6:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.