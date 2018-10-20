Sports October 20th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football hosted Washington last night for the regular season finale which was also Senior Night. On the very first play from scrimmage Zach Beason connected with Rylan Seberg that got them to the goal line but they couldn’t get in and settled for a field goal. Later the Panthers again found themselves on the goal line and Beason would punch it in to put Mt Pleasant up 10-0. In the 2nd quarter the tides turned with the Demons scored 2 touchdowns to go into halftime up 14-0. In the 3rd quarter the Demons faked an option run and scored on a 77 yard touchdown pass to lead 21-10. Beason scored another goal line touchdown to cut it to 21-17 going into the final quarter. In the 4th Washington scored a goal line run to make it 28-17. Panthers were able to score a 20 yard touchdown from Beason to Rylan Seberg but they didn’t convert the 2 point conversion and that gave us the final score of 28-23. Zach Beason went 16/32 on 234 yards with 1 passing touchdown and 2 rushing touchdowns. Levi Puig had 5 carries for 31 yards, and Rylan Seberg had 4 catches for 99 yards with a touchdown. Our Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Keegan Kohorst for his relentless attack on the Washington QB and for his protection of his own QB on the offensive line. This loss continues the streak of Washington beating Mt Pleasant, the Panthers haven’t won this matchup since 2008. Mt Pleasant finishes the season 5-4 overall.

Other local area scores:

-New London keeps their dominant season rolling with a 69-20 win over Montezuma

-Waco blows out Tri-County 55-8

-Iowa Valley avoids an upset from HLV Victor 32-30, if they lost there would’ve been a three way tie including New London

-Mediapolis locks up a playoff spot by holding off Sigourney-Keota 41-33

-Wapello beat Columbus 49-7

-Fort Madison defeated Keokuk 35-14

-Solon crushed Fairfield 57-14 to go undefeated

-Pella beat Grinnell 43-14

-Oskaloosa wins their district and makes the playoffs after a 63-21 win over South Tama

-Clear Creek-Amana defeated Central DeWitt 53-26

Late last night after all of the games concluded the Iowa High School Athletic Association compiled the seeding and layout of the playoffs. In 8 man football The New London Tigers drew a #9 seed. They are in Bracket A and that might work out in their favor. They play Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the first round, the Rebels come into the post season as the lowest seed at #19 but they won their district so they get to host the game. If the Tigers advance then things get pretty interesting because the other side of the bracket has #1 Iowa Valley vs Midland Wyoming. Earlier this month New London lost to Iowa Valley 22-12 in that Saturday game that was due to the weather. The Tigers opening round game is next Friday October 26th.

In Class 1A the Mediapolis Bulldogs were seeded at #13. They have a tough draw as they travel to #2 Bellevue in the opening round next Friday. On the other side of Bracket B is the Wilton Beavers who gave the Bulldogs their only loss of the season, Wilton has a tough test in Pella Christian in the first round.

In Class 3A no teams from Southeast Iowa made the post season, not even Washington that was sitting on the fence going into last night’s game they were the first team to be left out of the 19 spots. The district Champion Solon is the #4 seed, Clear Creek-Amana is #9, and Pella is #12.

For a whole look at the playoff brackets click here

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball is traveling down to Fulton Missouri to play a pair of matches. At noon they play Greenville University and then at 2pm they play MacMurray College. The Tigers are 8-17 overall and 5-8 in conference games.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s and men’s soccer are traveling down to St Louis to play a conference double header with Fontbonne University. Women’s game is at 1pm and the men’s game is at 3pm. Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer is 3-8 on the season and 1-4 in conference, the men’s team is 5-10-1 and 3-2 in conference games.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is coming off their bye week and will hit the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play the MacMurray College Highlanders at 1pm. Tigers will be looking to improve their 1-5 record on the season.

-Iowa Hawkeyes return home to Kinnick Stadium for their homecoming matchup with the Maryland Terrapins. Hawkeyes are looking to build on their 5-1 season record. Kickoff will be 11am and pregame coverage will be at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State is on their bye week, Cyclones will be back at home next week for Homecoming with the Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to Ames.