Sports October 1st, 2018

Mt Pleasant football hosted the Keokuk Chiefs in district action on Friday night and dominated their way to a 53-0 win, their 4th straight victory. On the kickoff Mt Pleasant had a miscue on the return and was downed at the 5 yard line, Zac Beason and the offense marched all the way down the field and Logan Bass scored on a 7 yard touchdown. Next score came from Zac Beason who scrambled for around 13 yards for his 7th rushing touchdown on the season. Bryce Anderson on defense intercepted a pass and the offense took advantage scoring on a 38 yard run from Kyle Samples to lead 20-0. Next possession on 4th and 16 Beason threw a perfect pass to Rylan Seberg in the back of the end zone for a 32 yard score and the next possession Seberg took an end around run 32 yards for another score. Tucker Johnson caught a 24 yard touchdown pass to put Mt Pleasant up 40-0. The first time the Panthers had to punt the Chiefs muffed it and Chase Williamson recovered it at the 5 yard line, then Kyle Samples scored with time expiring to give a halftime lead of 46-0. Big stat from the first half, Mt Pleasant was 6-6 on scoring a touchdown to start the game. The only score in the 2nd half came late in the 4th quarter from Orin Cantu to give the final score of 53-0. The Chiefs did try and score in the last minute but the Panthers defense stayed strong and held on for their 3rd shutout performance of the season. The Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Tucker Johnson. Mt Pleasant improves to 4-2 on the season and this week they face the Solon Spartans who are currently sitting at the top of the district and ranked 8th in the RPI.

Other Week 6 games of interest:

HLV Victor held on to win over Waco 48-36

New London wins homecoming with another blowout 82-8 over Winfield-Mt Union

Mediapolis got an early lead but Columbus Community made a comeback but Bulldogs stay undefeated 55-40

Fairfield rebounds this week beating Fort Madison 42-14

Solon stays undefeated beating Washington 37-14

Pella over South Tama 56-6

West Liberty beat West Burlington 39-0

Albia blows out Central Lee 64-0

Sigourney-Keota over Van Buren 46-0

Wilton over Wapello 35-6

Iowa Wesleyan football returned to Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Saturday after 3 straight road games. The Tigers came in 0-4 and were hosting 0-4 Crown College. After 3 weeks of struggling to score the Tigers exploded for a 44-7 win. First score came in the 2nd quarter when Demarcus Collins was trying to convert a 3rd and short but slipped away for a 50 yard touchdown run. Next possession Collins was rolling out right and the play broke down so he ran across to the left side of the field and scored from 11 yards out. With a few minutes left in the half Collins connected with Tanner Holder for a 23 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 21-0. The Storm scored a pick six off a tipped pass with 30 seconds left and that was their only score. In the 2nd half Jeremy Scholbrock kicked a 33 yard field goal and then the Tigers tacked on another score on a 5 yard touchdown run by Demarcus Collins. In the 4th quarter Stafford Lewis took off for a 63 yard rush and Jacquez Hall had the final score on a goal line touchdown for the final score of 44-7. Stat of the game was the Tiger defense forced 6 interceptions made by 6 different players: Craig Wrenn, Jaiya Garcia, Da’Vante Stafford, Jarius Evans, Jeremia Silone, and Noah Ross. Tigers improve to 1-4 on the season and this week is homecoming against Martin Luther College.

Iowa State traveled to Fort Worth Texas to play TCU. It was a close game the whole way with both teams tied 14-14 into the final minute. The Horned Frogs kicked a 28 yard field goal with 30 seconds left to win 17-14. The Cyclones are now 1-3 on the season and this week it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Stillwater Oklahoma to play #25 Oklahoma State.

Both Iowa Wesleyan golf teams played in the Waldorf Fall Invite over the weekend, it was originally scheduled to be played on the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forrest City but due to heavy rain earlier in the week it was moved to Wedgewood Golf Club. The men’s team finished in 1st place while the women’s team took 3rd place. The men’s team shot a 298 on Day 2 to beat Waldorf University by 2 strokes, the Tigers had five members place in the top 10 individual scoring. Jamie Suarez was the top golfer earning medalist honors with a score of 67, 5 strokes under par. The women’s team finished with a team score of 417 which put them behind Waldorf and Clarke University. Hannah Lien led the team with a score of 85 and placed 4th overall.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played a double header on Saturday at Greenville. In the men’s team the Tigers lost the conference opener 1-0, they had 9 shots and 5 on goal while the Panthers had 13 shots and 6 on goal. The team is now 2-9-1 on the season. The women’s team also played at Greenville and dropped their first conference game 9-0. They will look to rebound today hosting Lincoln Christian University, game time is 3pm.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball played a pair of matches in Carlinville Illinois on Saturday. They lost to host Blackburn in 4 sets (25-17/25-22/25-23) winning the first set 25-15. In the next match they defeated Lincoln Christian University in 5 sets, winning their sets 25-17/25-19/16-14. Tigers improve to 4-13 on the season and played Principia today in Olan G Ruble Arena at 6pm.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran at the Roy Griak Invitation in St Paul Minnesota on Saturday. Sierra Howardson picked up 29 points for the women’s team with a top 30 finish at 24:32, Allison Morris was the next best finisher with 74 points and a time of 28:35. For the men’s team Joel Amor led the team recording 48 points finishing in 69th place with a time just over 30 minutes, Nathaniel Townsend was the next best finisher with 56 points and a time of 31:50.

Mt Pleasant Cross Country’s Cody Mertens and Abby Ryon ran at the Wartburg Invitational on Saturday and both turned in career best times. Abby ran 18:52 and Cody finished at 15:56.

Mt Pleasant JV volleyball played in a tournament at Burlington High School on Saturday. In their first match they defeated Davenport West 21-18/21-6, then lost to Burlington 21-12/21-10, but ended on a strong note with a win over Keokuk 21-15/21-16.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: MS/JV/Varsity cross country running at Iowa Mennonite 4pm

8th grade volleyball hosting Edward Stone, 7th grade at Edward Stone 4:30pm

JV Football game hosting Keokuk at 6pm

Tuesday: 8th grade football at Edward Stone, 7th grade hosting Edward Stone 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball hosting Washington 5:45/7:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Washington, 7th grade hosting Washington 4:30pm

Friday: Freshman/Varsity football at Solon 5/7:30pm

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am