Sports October 19th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Cross Country ran at the State Qualifying Meet yesterday at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. In the girl’s race Abby Ryon finished as the 2nd overall runner which qualifies her for state in Fort Dodge. Maggie Jennings finished 21st, Cristina Carthey was 28th, Kendall Dascher was 34th, Monroe Swain was 35th, Abby Blint was 39th, and Claire Holtkamp was 40th. The Panthers finished in 6th place in the team standings.

In the boys race Cody Mertens was the top overall runner with a time of 16:10 and Dalton Moyle was 14th at 17:20 so both of them qualify for state. Drake Snavely finished 43rd, Dakota Triska was 48th, Thad Brooks was 50th, Logan White was 54th, and Nick McCormick was 60th. The Panthers finished in 5th place in the team standings.

At the Tipton State Qualifying Meet the Danville-New London team had a strong performance to send them to their 2nd straight state appearance as a team. In the girl’s race Lexi Brown was the 3rd overall runner at 19:14, Addy Parrott was right behind her in 4th at 19:16, and Alyssa Pfadenhauer was 12th at 20:17. Carissa Mackey was 28th, Lilly Garnsey was 40th, Breann Yaley was 49th, and Lia Reighard was 53rd. The girls team finished as the 3rd place team which qualifies them for state. For Mediapolis Allison Renfro finished 10th at 20:12 and she qualifies for state.

In the boys race Alexander Julian finished in 9th place at 17:18 and Ty Carr was 13th at 17:26 so they both qualify for state. Gabriel Gourley finished 17th, Oliver Sowell was 38th, Max Wilcox was 49th, Mason Chipman was 57th, and Seth Bailey was 62nd. The Danville-New London boys team finished in 5th place in team standings.

Sports for Mt Pleasant this week:

Friday: Freshman/Varsity Football vs Washington, 5pm and 7:30pm at Mapleleaf

The Kauffman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will be opening up to the public on Monday October 22nd. Membership is required and can be purchased in the Waco central office inside of the high school, only cash and checks will be accepted. On Friday there will be a special membership drive from 5-6:30pm prior to the varsity football game.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is coming off their bye week and will hit the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play the MacMurray College Highlanders at 1pm. Tigers will be looking to improve their 1-5 record on the season.

-Iowa Hawkeyes return home to Kinnick Stadium for their homecoming matchup with the Maryland Terrapins. Hawkeyes are looking to build on their 5-1 season record. Kickoff will be 11am and pregame coverage will be at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State is on their bye week, Cyclones will be back at home next week for Homecoming with the Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to Ames.