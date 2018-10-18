Sports October 18th, 2018

Mt Pleasant volleyball traveled over to Fairfield to play the Trojans in the opening round of the tournament. Panthers started off tough but weren’t able to keep up with the Trojans as they won in a 3 game sweep (25-10/25-15/25-13). Leading Mt Pleasant in kills was Sadie Carrasco and Lyndi Vantiger led in digs. Mt Pleasant will end the season 4-29 and has 5 seniors graduating from the team. Fairfield advances on to play at Fort Madison on Tuesday.

On the other side of the Region 8 bracket. Washington defeated Keokuk in 4 games to move on to play at Xavier on Tuesday.

In Class 3A Central Lee swept Centerville in the opening round, the Hawks will now advance to play Albia on Tuesday. Albia had to go 5 games to beat Davis County and advance.

Sports for Mt Pleasant this week:

Thursday: Cross Country running at the State Qualifying Meet at Waterworks Park in Fairfield at 4pm

Football team meal is being provided by Subway, they will be serving sandwiches and parents will be providing desserts and chips. 5:15

Friday: Freshman/Varsity Football vs Washington, 5pm and 7:30pm at Mapleleaf

The Kauffman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will be opening up to the public on Monday October 22nd. Membership is required and can be purchased in the Waco central office inside of the high school, only cash and checks will be accepted. On Friday there will be a special membership drive from 5-6:30pm prior to the varsity football game.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball traveled to Galesburg Illinois yesterday to play Knox College in a non-conference matchup. The Tigers came home winners after beating Knox in 5 sets. Lida Landre led the team with 18 kills, Sydney Ellsworth had 17 digs, and Arial Smale had 45 assists in the win. Iowa Wesleyan is now 8-17 overall on the season and 5-8 in conference games and will be back in action on Saturday on the road to Fulton Missouri to play both Greenville and MacMurray College.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is coming off their bye week and will hit the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play the MacMurray College Highlanders at 1pm. Tigers will be looking to improve their 1-5 record on the season.

-Iowa Hawkeyes return home to Kinnick Stadium for their homecoming matchup with the Maryland Terrapins. Hawkeyes are looking to build on their 5-1 season record. Kickoff will be 11am and pregame coverage will be at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State is on their bye week, Cyclones will be back at home next week for Homecoming with the Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to Ames.