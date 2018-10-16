Sports October 16th, 2018

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team took on Fort Madison Monday night at Mapleleaf for their final game of the year. The Panthers started the evening slow, only able to score once in the first quarter (8-0). Mount Pleasant continued to rely heavily on the rushing attack, adding two more scores before the half; taking the score to 22-0. The second half was all Panthers, they continued to score until they reached the final score of 50-0. On offense Mt Pleasant had 202 yards rushing, 221 yards passing, and 423 yards total offense. Orin Cantu- 19 rushes for 141 yds and 2 TDs, Brody Bender- 12/22 passing for 221 yds and 3 TDs, Brevin Wilson- 3 receptions for 59 yds and 1 TD, Jack Johnson- 3 receptions for 56 yds and 1 TD, and Mitchell Trexel- 1 reception for 22 yds and 1 TD. On defense Mitchell Trexel- 3 tackles, Hoang Mai- 2.5 tackles, Jack Johnson- 2 tackles, 1 INT. The MP JV Football team closed out the season with a 7-2 record.

In the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Mt Pleasant has jumped up 5 spots to #22. This week’s regular season finale with Washington sure does have a lot on the line. The Demons come in also 5-3 on the season with their losses to Marion, Oskaloosa, and Solon. Washington is ranked #17 in the RPI which based on the new playoff selection system might just be enough to get in. Solon is sitting at the top of the district and beat both Mt Pleasant and Washington so they will take the district playoff spot. In the new system after the district winners the rest of the playoffs will be selected based on the RPI so the farther a team is inside the top 20 the better chance they have of being an at large selection.

In Class 1A the Mediapolis Bulldogs are ranked #12, their loss to Wilton will make them an at large team in the post season.

The New London Tigers are looking like a lock for the playoffs, currently ranked #9. Iowa Valley will be taking the district title so the Tigers will be one of the top ranked at large teams in the playoffs.

Sports for Mt Pleasant this week:

Wednesday: Varsity volleyball starts regional tournament action at Fairfield against the Trojans, 7pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

Thursday: Cross Country running at the State Qualifying Meet at Waterworks Park in Fairfield at 4pm

Friday: Freshman/Varsity Football vs Washington, 5pm and 7:30pm at Mapleleaf

Today regional volleyball tournament action kicks off in Iowa. The Danville Bears (9-15) travel to Mediapolis to play the Bullettes (22-16). We will carry the game live at 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com. Other opening round matchups in Southeast Iowa today:

-Winfield-Mt Union (13-14) hosting Sigourney (8-20) in Winfield

-Waco (15-12) vs Burlington Notre Dame (8-26) in Wayland

-Wapello (11-16) vs Columbus Community (5-25) in Wapello

The 12th Annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School Jamboree is going to be held on November 12th in Olan G Ruble Arena. Here are the teams participating and the schedule for the night:

-6:30 Columbus Junction vs Fort Madison

-7:10 Keokuk vs West Burlington

-7:50 Wapello vs Winfield-Mt Union

-8:30 Mt Pleasant vs Danville

Iowa Wesleyan Soccer is playing a conference double header against the Blackburn Beavers. The venue will be a little different though as they will be playing at Mediapolis High School. The women’s team is 3-7 on the season (1-3 in conference) their game is first at 10:30am and the men’s team is 4-10-1 (2-2 in conference) and their game will be at 12:30.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball is hosting Blackburn as well tonight in Olan G Ruble Arena. Tigers are 6-17 on the season and 4-8 in conference games and they will be playing the Beavers at 7pm tonight.