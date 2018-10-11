Sports October 11th, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Cross Country 2018 State Qualifying Meet Assignments that will be ran next Thursday October 18th. In Class 3A Mt Pleasant has been placed in the Fairfield grouping along with Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Grinnell, Keokuk, Marion, North Polk, Notre Dame, Solon, and Washington. In Class 2A Danville-New London has been placed in the Tipton grouping along with Central Lee, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, PCM Monroe, Pella Christian, Springville-Central City, Tipton, Van Buren, West Liberty, and Williamsburg.

In the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association the Mt Pleasant Panthers fell 7 spots to #27 after last week’s loss to Solon. Other district teams: Spartans held their spot at #5, this week’s opponent Fort Madison is #47, and the last regular season opponent Washington is #24. In Class 1A Mediapolis is near the top of the list ranked #14. In 8 man football New London is still in the top 10 after their first loss of the season, Tigers come in ranked #9. Waco is #23 and Winfield-Mt Union is #53.

Following those RPI rankings here is how the playoffs might look in Southeast Iowa. In Class 1A Mediapolis would be the #13 seed and play at #2 Bellevue. In Class 2A Highland would be the #14 seed and play at #1 Hudson. In 8 man football New London would be the #11 seed and play at #4 Central City. With two weeks still to play there is still plenty of opportunities for change in the teams and seeding.

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity cross country running the conference meet at the Elks Fairview Golf Club in Keokuk. Races start with middle school teams at 4:45pm and each race will begin 30 minutes after the last

Football team meal is being provided by Lomont Molding. They are serving Butch’s tenderloins with French fries and a dessert.

Friday: Varsity football at Fort Madison 7:15pm start since it’s Senior Night, no freshman game.

Lee County Speedway has announced that they are cancelling their Fall Extravaganza races due to expecting weather. The races were scheduled to be ran this Friday and Saturday.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer is in action today for a conference doubleheader at Westminster College. The men’s team was scheduled to play Westminster on Tuesday but they postponed it to today. The women’s team will play first at 1pm against the Blue Jays and then the men’s game will follow. The Iowa Wesleyan women’s team is currently 3-5 on the season and the men’s team is 3-9-1.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball is hosting a conference game today with MacMurray College coming to town to play in Olan G Ruble Arena at 7pm. The Tigers are in the middle of a 3 game home stand, their longest of the season, and looking to improve on their 6-16 overall record (4-7 in conference play).

-Iowa Wesleyan is on their bye week this weekend. The Tigers will be back in action next week on the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play MacMurray College.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road again, this week they travel to Bloomington Indiana for a Big 10 matchup with the Hoosiers. Hawkeyes are 4-1 on the season while Indiana is 4-2. Kickoff is 11am, pregame coverage is 9am, on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State has another big matchup with at top ranked team this weekend. The Cyclones will be hosting #6 West Virginia in Jack Trice Stadium. Mountaineers are coached by former Mt Pleasant Panther/Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Dana Holgorsen. This is the second time this year that a top 10 ranked team visits Ames, back on September 15th #5 Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 37-27. Kickoff is 6pm, pregame coverage is 4pm on 1130am and kilj.com