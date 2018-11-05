Sports November 5th, 2018

New London football traveled to Marengo on Friday for their 2nd round rematch with Iowa Valley. Back on the field where New London suffered it’s only loss of the season they came out on a mission and dominated Iowa Valley in a 56-20 victory. In the 1st quarter Keontae Luckett got the Tigers rolling with 3 touchdowns. First possession he took off for a 48 yard score, then followed that up with a 28 yard interception returned to the house, then ran a 42 yard touchdown. In the 2nd quarter Jordan Johnson punched in a goal line touchdown to put New London up 29-0. Iowa Valley scored back to back touchdowns to cut it to 29-12. Luckett scored on a 44 yard to regain momentum and Isaac McSorley scored a goal line touchdown to put New London up 43-12 at halftime. In the 3rd quarter Luckett scored his 5th touchdown in the game, this time from the goal line. Caydin Wahls also scored a goal line touchdown. In the 4th quarter Iowa Valley ran in a 1 yard touchdown and New London intentionally did a high snap on a punt for a safety to keep the continuous clock in play. That gave us our final score of 56-20. Issac McSorley was 2/6 on pass attempts for 32 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Keontae Luckett ran the ball 20 times for 233 yards with 4 rushing touchdowns and that interception he returned for a score, he also led the defense with 10.5 total tackles and was our Kent Bennett Player of the Game. New London will be making their first ever appearance in the UNI Dome for the semi-finals matchup with Fremont-Mills. That game will be on Thursday, November 8th at noon and we will carry it on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan football hosted Greenville University for Senior Day on Saturday. Panthers struck first scoring 17 straight points in the first half. With less then a minute until halftime the Tigers recovered a fumble and then DeMarcus Collins found Akenyon Bagley on a 15 yard touchdown pass to make it 17-6 at the break. In the 3rd quarter Greenville scored again to lead 24-6 but Tigers drove back and scored with Collins connecting with Kyle Divelbiss to make it 24-14. In the 4th the Panthers scored again and Iowa Wesleyan was able to score too on a 17 yard pass from Collins to Jacob Santos but that gave us our final score of 30-20. DeMarcus Collins was 12/28 for 116 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Stafford Lewis was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 72 yards, and Akenyon Bagley was the top receiver with 7 catches for 81 yards and 1 touchdown. Luke Wells had himself a game recording 18 total tackles. Tigers drop to 1-8 on the season and will end the season this week on the road at the University of Northwestern in Minnesota.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer played in the St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship on Saturday at Greenville University. Tigers and Panthers had a defensive game with it tied 0-0 through most of the game. Tigers were called for a foul late in the 2nd half and the Panthers were able to score on the penalty kick to win 1-0. Iowa Wesleyan had 9 shots, 5 on goal, and Greenville had 16 shots and 5 on goal. Tigers finish the season 9-12-1 and 6-3 in conference games.

Several Iowa Wesleyan Athletes were named to post season honors. For men’s soccer Fabian Arvizu Sanchez was named 2nd team All-Conference as a forward. Hugo Bonilla and Cristian Garcia were named 3rd team All-Conference as midfielders. Trevor Haasis was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team as a keeper. On the women’s soccer team Elwynn Tamahaga was named to the All-Sportsmanship team. For volleyball Lida Landre was named 2nd team All-Conference and Sydney Ellsworth was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.

Mt Pleasant football held their end of season banquet yesterday. The 1500 yard passer award was given to Zach Beason who threw for 2,146 yards. There were a pair of recipients for the 600 yard receiver award, Chase Lamm had 635 yards and Rylan Seberg had 657 yards. The Panther Award, the Teammate Award, given to the player who works for the betterment of the team was Levi Puig. The Brotherhood Award, or the Player Coach award, was Jacob Stukerjurgen. The Sportsmanship Award, was Garrett Maddy. Outstanding lineman was Keegan Kohorst for his play on both the offensive and defensive line. MVP Defensive Player was James DeMeyer and MVP Offensive Player was Zach Beason.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Ottumwa yesterday at Mt Pleasant Middle School. In the “A” game Mt Pleasant won 48-5, top scorer was Tristian Shull and Jema Settles who both had 12 points. In the “B” game Mt Pleasant won 12-7, Panthers had several players who tied for top scorer.

MP 7th grade boys basketball played at Ottumwa on Friday and the A team won 54-20, Payton Hagans led the Panthers with 29 points. The B team beat Ottumwa 18-15, Levi Ruckdashel led the team with 8 points.

With Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball making its 9th straight trip to the State Tournament we will be airing a meet the players program on Tuesday night at 5:30pm. The Crusaders are the #3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. First round they face #6 Montezuma next Wednesday at 8pm, will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Fairfield 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Fairfield 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Keokuk 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Keokuk 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm