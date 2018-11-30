Sports November 30th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball hosted Ottumwa last night. The A team won 34-19, Kawon Trent had 6 points. The B team won 21-18, Jurha Turner had 11 points. The next game for the team is Monday and that is the coaches vs cancer game. All proceeds will be donated to someone affected by cancer. The team would like everyone to wear pink.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball played at Ottumwa yesterday. In the A game the Panthers won 50-8 and in the B game they won again 32-23.

Mt Pleasant 9th grade boys basketball played at Central Lee yesterday. At halftime the Hawks were leading 26-19. The final score was 49-38 Central Lee winning. Top scorer for the Panthers was Sam Jerrel with 17 points.

Mt Pleasant varsity wrestling hosted duals with Columbus/Winfield-Mt Union yesterday and Mt Pleasant won 55-18. For the Panthers Abe Wilson picked up 3 points defeating Jose Cerezo, Jeff Taylor won 4 points over Noah Freeman, Jayden Davis with 6 points over Robert Loveless, James DeMeyer also got 6 over Gabe Alcala, Brennen Bender with 3 points over Chance Colby, Zach Beason won 6 points over Chance Malone, Corbin Broeker won 6 points, Carson Coleman got 3 points over Isaac Acosta, Brayden Ackles won 6 points, Dalton Moyle got 6 points over Chase Wheeler, and Nathan Wallace received 6 points over Felix Solis. For Columbus/WMU they won points from Tucker Bright, Jarod Kadel, and Luis Guerrero.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Varsity girls/boys basketball double header at Fairfield. First game at 6:15 and boys game at 7:45pm

JV girls basketball at Fairfield at 4:45pm

JV boys basketball at Fairfield Parks and Rec at 4:45pm. Freshman team at 6pm. Freshman girls team at 7:30pm

JV Wrestling participating in a tournament at Wapello High School at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be hosting a conference double header tomorrow against Webster University in Olan G Ruble Arena. The women’s game will be first at 1pm, Iowa Wesleyan enters the game 0-4 and the Gorloks are 3-1. The men’s game will begin around 3pm, Iowa Wesleyan enters the game 1-4 and the Gorloks are 5-2.

College football:

-Iowa State is making a game they lost due to weather earlier this season. They were originally going to play the University of the Incarnate Word but they made the FCS playoffs and had to cancel. Now the Cyclones will be playing Drake University, game time tomorrow is 11am and pregame is 9am, the game is early enough that we will be carrying it on 1130am and kilj.com.

-UNI Panthers are on the road for the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs. In the opening round they defeated Lamar University 16-13 in the UNI Dome. Tomorrow they will play at UC Davis, game time is 6pm.