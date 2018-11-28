Sports November 28th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan basketball has a conference double header tonight on the road. The women’s and men’s team are heading to Fulton Missouri to play the Westminster College Blue Jays. The women’s team is still searching for their first win of the season after an 0-3 start and it will be a battle tonight as the Blue Jays are on a 3-1 start to their season. The men’s team for Iowa Wesleyan is looking to continue their momentum, they picked up their first win of the season on Saturday against Monmouth College but had their Sunday game postponed due to the snow. They enter tonight’s game 1-3 and the Blue Jays are 1-4. Women’s game will be played at 5:30pm and the men’s game will follow at 7:30pm.

Local area boys basketball scores:

-Burlington snapped their historic 67 game losing streak last night with a 56-43 win over Keokuk. Last time the Greyhounds won a game was in their sub-state matchup with Ottumwa back in 2015. Amarion Davis led Burlington with 16 points.

-Danville defeated Holy Trinity 68-51, Max Wilcox had 20 points for the Bears

-New London exploded on offense to win 81-38 over Central Lee, Jalen Birdsell from NL had a game high 24 points. Mason Porter reached 1,000 career points in the win. New London will host Danville on Friday night.

-Waco beat Wapello 43-32, Drew Kissell led the Warriors with 17 points and Keaton Mitchell had 21 for Wapello.

-Pekin had a full team effort in a 77-43 win over Winfield-Mt Union. Panthers had 11 players score in the win. Daunte Oepping led the Wolves with 11 points.

-West Burlington defeated Van Buren 77-47, Tanner Snodgrass from WB led all scorers with 25 points.

Local area girls basketball scores:

-Notre Dame picked up a SEI Superconference win over Cardinal 66-39, Katy Stephens and Taylor Ackerman combined for 39 points for the Nikes.

-Pekin dominated their way to a 52-19 win over Winfield-Mt Union, Kerrigan Pope led the Panthers and all scorers with 13 points.

-Wapello beat Waco 44-23, Nadiyah Brown from Waco led all scorers with 13 points. Holly Massner and Eryka Dickey scored 11 points each for Wapello.

-Liberty defeated Fort Madison 40-31, Jassmine Bass led the Bloodhounds with 10 points.

-Holy Trinity won a road game at Danville last night 44-33, Emily Box led the Crusaders with 19 points. Alyssa Pfadenhauer led the Bears with 13 points.

-Mediapolis had a big win over Columbus 57-18, Maya Johnson led the Bullettes with 19 points.

-Central Lee was clicking on all cylinders last night in a 77-39 win over New London. Lady Hawks were led by Mya Merschman with a game high 23 points. Marah Hartrick led the Tigers with 13 points.

Local area wrestling:

-New London lost 3 dual meets last night. They lost to Lisbon 60-13, Davenport North 42-27, and to West Liberty 60-18. Gavin Holmes pinned all three of his opponents. Marcel Lopez and Gabe Carter also had 3 wins each. Lisbon head coach Brad Smith earned his 600th win which is a huge milestone as he is the 2nd coach in Iowa history to accomplish that.

-Wapello lost 3 duals last night. They lost to Mid-Prairie 48-36, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57-18, and English Valleys 42-39. Daniel Meeker, Chase Witte, and Colton Meeker all recorded 3 wins.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Bowling playing a varsity duals with Louisa-Muscatine at 1pm at Iris Bowling

7th grade boys basketball hosting Ottumwa at 4:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Ottumwa at 4:30pm

Freshman girls basketball playing at Central Lee at 6pm

Freshman boys basketball playing at Central Lee at 7:30pm

Wrestling hosting varsity duals against Columbus Junction at 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls/boys basketball double header at Fairfield. First game at 6:15 and boys game at 7:45pm

JV girls basketball at Fairfield at 4:45pm

JV boys basketball at Fairfield Parks and Rec at 4:45pm. Freshman team at 6pm. Freshman girls team at 7:30pm

JV Wrestling participating in a tournament at Wapello High School at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.