Sports November 27th, 2018

Mt Pleasant varsity boys basketball was on the road in Cedar Rapids to kick off their season last night against Xavier. Panthers hung tough throughout the game but lost to the Saints 49-42. Sam Beatty led the Panthers with 17 points. Mt Pleasant starts the year 0-1 and will have another tough road battle as they will play a double header on Friday at Fairfield.

The JV boys team also played at Xavier last night and fell 55-46. Clayton Lowery had 11 points, 6 rebounds, and a steal in the game.

Mt Pleasant girls basketball hosted Ottumwa in Panther Gym last night. In the varsity match the Panthers fell 48-28 to the Bulldogs. Mt Pleasant is now 0-3 and they will be the first game of Friday’s double header at Fairfield.

The JV girls team defeated Ottumwa last night 31-23. Cristina Carthey was the leading scorer with 8 points, Avery Sutter had 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals.

The freshman girls team had a dramatic ending to their game. The Panthers lost to Ottumwa 32-31 and the Bulldogs won on a free throw with no time left to play.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: Middle school wrestling team hosting a meet today at 4:30pm. Teams competing include Burlington, Columbus Junction, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, and Wapello.

Thursday: Bowling playing a varsity duals with Louisa-Muscatine at 1pm at Iris Bowling

7th grade boys basketball hosting Ottumwa at 4:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Ottumwa at 4:30pm

Freshman girls basketball playing at Central Lee at 6pm

Freshman boys basketball playing at Central Lee at 7:30pm

Wrestling hosting varsity duals against Columbus Junction at 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls/boys basketball double header at Fairfield. First game at 6:15 and boys game at 7:45pm

JV girls basketball at Fairfield at 4:45pm

JV boys basketball at Fairfield Parks and Rec at 4:45pm. Freshman team at 6pm. Freshman girls team at 7:30pm

JV Wrestling participating in a tournament at Wapello High School at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.

College basketball coming up:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are undefeated at 5-0 but will have a tough test for their next game. Tonight they will host Pittsburgh at 8pm, pregame coverage at 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.