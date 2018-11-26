Sports November 26th, 2018

Iowa football hosted Nebraska for the Hy-Vee Heroes Game on Friday. The Hawkeyes won by the final score of 31-28. Iowa finishes the year 8-4 and 5-4 in Big 10 conference games.

Iowa State football hosted Kansas State on Saturday. Cyclones rallied back from a 38-21 deficit to win 42-38. Cyclones are now 7-4 on the season and 6-3 in Big 12 games.

University of Northern Iowa hosted a playoff game against Lamar University in the UNI Dome on Saturday. Panthers won a close game 16-13. They will advance on to play at UC Davis this Saturday at 6pm.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball was scheduled to play a pair of games in Illinois over the weekend. On Saturday they did travel to Monmouth Illinois to play Monmouth College. Tigers picked up their first win of the season 84-81. Austin Rebel led the way with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Austin Banks had 6 assists in the win. Iowa Wesleyan shot 45% from the floor and 27% on 3 pointers. The Tigers were scheduled to return to Illinois yesterday to play Knox College in Galesburg but postponed the game due to the severe weather. The team will be back in action on Wednesday night in Fulton Missouri as part of a double header with the women’s team.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: Varsity, JV, and Freshman girls basketball hosting Ottumwa today. Freshman game at 4:45pm. JV at 6:15pm, and varsity at 7:45pm.

Varsity and JV boys basketball traveling to Cedar Rapids Xavier. JV game at 6pm, and varsity at 7:30pm.

Tuesday: Middle school wrestling team hosting a meet today at 4:30pm. Teams competing include Burlington, Columbus Junction, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, and Wapello.

Thursday: Bowling playing a varsity duals with Louisa-Muscatine at 1pm at Iris Bowling

7th grade boys basketball hosting Ottumwa at 4:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Ottumwa at 4:30pm

Freshman girls basketball playing at Central Lee at 6pm

Freshman boys basketball playing at Central Lee at 7:30pm

Wrestling hosting varsity duals against Columbus Junction at 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls/boys basketball double header at Fairfield. First game at 6:15 and boys game at 7:45pm

JV girls basketball at Fairfield at 4:45pm

JV boys basketball at Fairfield Parks and Rec at 4:45pm. Freshman team at 6pm. Freshman girls team at 7:30pm

JV Wrestling participating in a tournament at Wapello High School at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.

College basketball coming up:

-Iowa State Cyclones return to Ames from their Hawaii road trip for a matchup with Omaha coming up tonight at 7pm, pregame coverage will be at 6pm on 1130am and kilj.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are undefeated at 5-0 but will have a tough test for their next game. Next Tuesday they will host Pittsburgh at 8pm, pregame coverage at 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.