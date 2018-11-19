Sports November 19th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball was in Colorado Springs over the weekend to play a pair of games. On Friday night they played Colorado College and lost 85-64, Austin Rebel led the Tigers with 14 points and 9 rebounds. On Saturday the team faced Johnson & Wales University and lost that game 95-73. Austin Rebel again led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jarryd Fernandes added in 10 points and 6 rebounds. Tigers are now 0-3 to start the season and will be looking to pick up their first win this upcoming Saturday on the road at Monmouth College at 3pm.

Mt Pleasant varsity girls basketball played in an invitational at Newton High School on Saturday. Panthers lost their first game of the season to Central Decatur 60-32. Maddie Williamson was the top scorer for the Panthers with 6 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Mt Pleasant will be back in action tomorrow night for their home opener against Pella, game time is 7pm and we will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

State Football Championships Results:

-8 Man: New London beat Rockford 55-14

-Class A: Hudson defeated AHSTW Avoca 30-7

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden over Dike-New Hartford 52-38

-Class 2A: PCM Monroe won over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-7

-Class 3A: Xavier beat Epworth Western Dubuque 34-20

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic beat Cedar Falls 22-16

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: 8th grade girls basketball hosting Edward Stone Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Edward Stone MS 4:30pm

Middle school wrestling team has a meet at Clark Field House in Burlington 4:30

Tuesday: Varsity bowling has a meet at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa 2:30pm

8th grade girls basketball hosting Washington 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Washington Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity and JV girls basketball hosting Pella, JV game at 5:30pm and Varsity at 7pm

College basketball:

-Iowa State is playing in the first round of the Maui Invitational today against Arizona. Both the Cyclones and Wildcats are 3-0 to start the season. Game time is 8pm, pregame coverage is at 7pm on 1130am and kilj.com.