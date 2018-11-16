Sports November 16th, 2018

New London football played in their first state championship yesterday and the Tigers brought back their first ever state title following a 55-14 win over Rockford. In the 1st quarter New London scored on a 32 yard pass from Isaac McSorley to Mason Porter and then Keontae Luckett broke off a 55 yard touchdown run. In the 2nd quarter Rockford scored to cut it to 14-6. Just before halftime Jordan Johnson punched in another score to make it 21-6 at halftime. 3rd quarter Tigers kept things rolling with a 4 yard touchdown by Johnson. Darius Whaley hauled in a 30 yard touchdown pass and Mason Porter returned a fumble for a score to make it 42-6. 4th quarter Luckett scored from 30 yards out and Caydin Wahls ran in a goal line touchdown. Rockford did score with 21 seconds left to give us our score of 55-14. Isaac McSorley was 7/10 for 194 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Keontae Luckett ran the ball 18 times for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jordan Johnson scored 2 rushing touchdowns. Darius Whaley had 4 catches for 131 yards and 1 touchdown, Mason Porter caught that 32 yard touchdown plus returned the fumble for a score. On defense it was Porter and McSorley leading the way with 8.5 tackles each. New London ends the season 12-1 and as 8 man football state champions.

State Championships Results:

-Class A: Hudson defeated AHSTW Avoca 30-7

-Class 3A: Xavier beat Epworth Western Dubuque 34-20

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden vs Dike-New Hartford 11am

-Class 2A: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs PCM Monroe 2pm

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic vs Cedar Falls 7pm

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball played at Aldo Leopold yesterday. Panthers won 44-14, top scorer was Andrea Lopreato with 20 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball hosted Aldo Leopold yesterday and the A team won 40-31, Payton Hagans led the team with 16 points. The B team lost and Jason Rich had 4 points.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball was on the road yesterday playing Coe College in Cedar Rapids. The Tigers lost their 2nd game of the season 84-35. They will look to rebound in their next game which is next Wednesday at home against Grinnell College at 5:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball is out west to play a pair of games. Today they will play at Colorado College in Colorado Springs at 8pm. Tomorrow they will play Johnson & Wales University at 6pm.

Iowa Wesleyan football has several players receiving post season honors. Running back Stafford Lewis was named First Team All-Conference. Lewis finished the season with 89 carries for 554 yards with 5 touchdowns. Punter Dylan McDonald was also named First Team All-Conference, he lead the UMAC with 39.7 yards per punt. On defense Onius Heard and Craig Wrenn were named Second Team All-Conference. Heard from the defensive line had 39 tackles on the season, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Wrenn the defensive back led the conference in pass defense, he had 18 pass breakups and recorded 2 interceptions.

Waco High School will be hosting its first Esports tournament this Saturday from 1-5pm. This competition will be open to other local school districts. Pairs of 13 to 18 year old students from across Southeast Iowa will face off in a Duos Fortnite tournament. Waco is expecting participation from at least four other districts in the local area. This will take place in the new Innovation Lab and Esports Arena at Waco. In addition to competitive play the event will also consist of other fun gaming related activities.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in an invitational at Newton High School 2:30pm

College basketball this week:

-Following last night’s impressive win over #13 Oregon 77-69 the Hawkeyes will be playing in Madison Square Garden again today. Iowa will play the Connecticut Huskies at 5:30pm, pregame will be at 5pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

College football this week:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to snap out of a 3 game losing streak with a road trip across the Mississippi River to play Illinois. Game time on Saturday is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State is looking to keep their 5 game winning streak alive with a trip to Austin to play #13 Texas. Game time on Saturday is 7pm but we will not be carrying the game with Festival of Lights starting up.