Sports November 15th, 2018

Waco High School will be hosting its first Esports tournament this Saturday from 1-5pm. This competition will be open to other local school districts. Pairs of 13 to 18 year old students from across Southeast Iowa will face off in a Duos Fortnite tournament. Waco is expecting participation from at least four other districts in the local area. This will take place in the new Innovation Lab and Esports Arena at Waco. In addition to competitive play the event will also consist of other fun gaming related activities.

New London Tiger football will be playing in their first state championship game today. At 10am in the UNI Dome they will play Rockford for the 8 man football title. Tigers opened their post season with a 60-12 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck, followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20, and last week they won a dramatic semi-final game with Fremont-Mills 60-54 in the UNI Dome. For Rockford they’ve had an impressive post season run to the title game. First round they beat Turkey Valley 64-58, then knocked out defending state champs Don Bosco in overtime 32-26, and finally last week they dominated their way to a 52-19 win over Southeast Warren.

State Football Championship Matchups:

-Class A: AHSTW (12-0) vs Hudson (12-0), Thursday 1:30pm

-Class 3A: Epworth Western Dubuque (10-2) vs Xavier (12-0), Thursday 7pm

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden (11-1) vs Dike-New Hartford (12-0), Friday 11am

-Class 2A: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs PCM Monroe (12-0), Friday 2pm

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic (10-2) vs Cedar Falls (12-0), Friday 7pm

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball playing at Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in an invitational at Newton High School 2:30pm

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball plays their first road game of the season today. Tigers travel up north to Cedar Rapids to play Coe College at 6pm. The team is looking to rebound after losing the season opener to Buena Vista University 63-46 last Saturday.

College basketball this week:

-Iowa will be playing #13 Oregon in the first round of the 2K Classic which is taking place in New York. Game time tonight is 8:15pm, pregame coverage will be at 7:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com. Depending how that game ends the Hawkeyes will play again on Friday against either Syracuse or Connecticut.

College football this week:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to snap out of a 3 game losing streak with a road trip across the Mississippi River to play Illinois. Game time on Saturday is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State is looking to keep their 5 game winning streak alive with a trip to Austin to play #13 Texas. Game time on Saturday is 7pm but we will not be carrying this game with the beginning of the Festival of Lights.