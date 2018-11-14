Sports November 14th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball hosted Fort Madison yesterday and the A team won 47-36. Payton Hagans led the Panthers with 16 points. The B team lost 23-21, Nate Dismang had 13 points.

Last weekend the Iowa Wesleyan football team traveled to St Paul Minnesota to play the University of Northwestern and the Tigers did more than just play a football game. The night before the game the team joined Feed My Starving Children to pack meals. They packed “Manna packs” which are a mixture of vitamins, vegetables, soy, and rice. In the two hour time period they volunteered they packed 45,000 meals which is the equivalent of feeding 124 children one meal a day for a whole year.

New London Tiger football will be playing in their first state championship game on Thursday. At 10am in the UNI Dome they will play Rockford for the 8 man title. Tigers opened their post season with a 60-12 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck, followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20, and last week they won a dramatic semi-final game with Fremont-Mills 60-54 in the UNI Dome. For Rockford they’ve had an impressive post season run to the title game. First round they beat Turkey Valley 64-58, then knocked out defending state champs Don Bosco in overtime 32-26, and finally last week they dominated their way to a 52-19 win over Southeast Warren.

State Football Championship Matchups:

-Class A: AHSTW (12-0) vs Hudson (12-0), Thursday 1:30pm

-Class 3A: Epworth Western Dubuque (10-2) vs Xavier (12-0), Thursday 7pm

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden (11-1) vs Dike-New Hartford (12-0), Friday 11am

-Class 2A: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs PCM Monroe (12-0), Friday 2pm

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic (10-2) vs Cedar Falls (12-0), Friday 7pm

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball playing at Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in an invitational at Newton High School 2:30pm

College basketball this week:

-Iowa will be playing #13 Oregon in the first round of the 2K Classic which is taking place in New York. Game time tomorrow is 8:15pm, pregame coverage will be at 7:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com. Depending how that game ends the Hawkeyes will play again on Friday against either Syracuse or Connecticut.

College football this week:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to snap out of a 3 game losing streak with a road trip across the Mississippi River to play Illinois. Game time on Saturday is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State is looking to keep their 5 game winning streak alive with a trip to Austin to play #13 Texas. Game time on Saturday is 7pm, pregame is 5 on 1130am and kilj.com.