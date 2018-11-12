Sports November 12th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan football played their last game of the season on Saturday in St Paul Minnesota. Tigers struggled to move the ball on offense and lost 28-0. Kerry Wilkerson had his first start at QB, he was 8/20 for 69 yards with 2 interceptions. Stafford Lewis ran the ball 14 times for 58 yards and Kyle Divelbiss had 2 catches for 57 yards. Luke Wells led the defense with 13 total tackles. The Tigers ended the season 1-9 overall and 1-7 in conference games.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball had their season opener on Saturday hosting Buena Vista in Olan G Ruble Arena. The Tigers and Beavers were close in the first half with the Beavers leading 25-18 at halftime. 2nd half they pulled away and defeated the Tigers 63-48. Darby Massner led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points, she shot 3/7 and 1/2 on three pointers. Iowa Wesleyan as a team shot 40% from the floor and 30% on three pointers. Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Cedar Rapids to play Coe College.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball also kicked off their season on Saturday in Olan G Ruble Arena where they hosted Coe College. At halftime the Tigers were trailing the Kohawks 44-29. They weren’t able to make up much ground losing 85-64. Alberto Torres was the Tigers leading scorer with 12 points, Austin Rebel scored 10 points. Iowa Wesleyan as a team shot 37% from the floor and 28% on three pointers. Tigers will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Colorado Springs, on Friday they will play Colorado College and then Saturday they will play Johnson & Wales University.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Colfax Wisconsin on Saturday. Conditions were tough with it being 16 degrees and snow still standing on the course. Sierra Howardson and Allison Morris ran for the women’s team. Howardson finished with a time of 24:45 and was the 3rd best time amongst SLIAC competitors and 118th overall. Morris ended with at time of 28:00. For the men’s team Joel Amor finished at 29:07, Nathaniel Townsend was 31:34, and Oscar Martinez was at 37:47.

Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball played in the Class 1A championship on Friday night in Cedar Rapids. They faced Janesville who eliminated them from the state semi-finals last year in a 3 game sweep. Friday night was a similar story with the Wildcats winning their 4th straight state title in a 3 game sweep over the Crusaders. Game 1 was 25-16, game 2 was 25-14, and game 3 was 25-22. Emily Box led Holy Trinity with 10 kills, Bailey Hellweg had 9 assists, and Mya Lawlor had 22 digs. Emily Box and Eryn Anderson were named all-tournament team recipients. Holy Trinity ends the season as the state runner up and with a season record of 37-4.

State Volleyball Championship Results:

-Class 5A: Ankeny Centennial swept Cedar Falls

-Class 4A: Dubuque Wahlert defeated Xavier in 4 games

-Class 3A: Kuemper Catholic beat Tipton in 4 games

-Class 2A: Western Christian beat Unity Christian in 4 games

New London Tiger football will be playing in their first state championship game on Thursday. At 10am in the UNI Dome they will play Rockford for the 8 man title. In the semi-finals the Tigers won a dramatic overtime game over Fremont-Mills 60-54. Rockford had a different semi-finals result beating SE Warren 52-19.

State Football Championship Matchups:

-Class A: AHSTW (12-0) vs Hudson (12-0), Thursday 1:30pm

-Class 3A: Epworth Western Dubuque (10-2) vs Xavier (12-0), Thursday 7pm

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden (11-1) vs Dike-New Hartford (12-0), Friday 11am

-Class 2A: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs PCM Monroe (12-0), Friday 2pm

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic (10-2) vs Cedar Falls (12-0), Friday 7pm

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in the IWU High School Jamboree

Tuesday: 7th grade boys basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball playing at Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in an invitational at Newton High School 2:30pm

The 12th Annual Iowa Wesleyan High School Jamboree is today. Here is the schedule for each game:

-6:30 = Columbus Junction vs Fort Madison

-7:10 = Keokuk vs West Burlington

-7:50 = Wapello vs Winfield-Mt Union

-8:30 = Mt Pleasant vs Danville

Iowa State is playing Texas Southern tonight in basketball. Game time is 7pm, pregame is 6pm on 1130am and kilj.com.