Sports, Monday, September 2nd

Men’s College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team fell to Central College in their first match of the season last Friday night. The Tigers held the Dutch to one goal for the first half, but ultimately fell 3-0.

Iowa Wesleyan sophomore Carlos Moreno tried to start things off with a shot 12 minutes in, but was unfortunately too far right.

The Tigers held Central scoreless for nearly 16 minutes through the first half until the Dutch capitalized on a penalty kick at the 16 minute mark.

Senior goalie Elijah Perez had one save during the first half.

Central had the advantage in shot attempts with 11 shots in the first half and 19 in the second half, totaling 30 shots for the match.

The Tigers had only two shot attempts in the first half and four in the second, totaling six for the match.

Iowa Wesleyan will be at Coe College later today.

A 4-1 win last year for Iowa Wesleyan snapped a four-game losing streak to the Kohawks dating back to 2013.

Wesleyan Men’s Cross Country:

The Iowa Wesleyan cross country teams began their 2019-2020 season at the Bill Buxton Invitational last Friday afternoon.

The Tigers had many runners on both the men’s and the women’s teams set personal records Friday. Ryan Hutchinson, a Mount Pleasant alum, set a personal record in the 6k. Nate Townsend ran a personal best in the 6k beating his previous time by one full minute. Pedro Paloma also set a personal best for the men’s team by beating his previous 6k time by 31 seconds.

Cross Country will have some time off to improve their times even more.

They will travel to Grinnell, Iowa on September 14th for the Les Duke Invite.

Women’s College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team faced off against Rockford University in their season opener Saturday afternoon at East Lake Park. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

During the first half, the Tigers spent a majority of the time on the attack as freshman Karmen Chuong (Chong) had a shot on goal late in the fifth minute, but it was saved.

The rest of the first half was much the same for the Tiger offense as Rockford stoned the Tigers on seven first half shots.

In the 32nd minute, Rockford was able to capitalize on a Tiger miscue and scored their lone goal of the afternoon, making it a 1-0 match.

Just seven minutes into the second half, senior Emmy Rodriguez was able to shake past a few Rockford defenders and score a goal for the Tigers to even up the score at 1-1.

Rockford responded by controlling the ball most of the next 10 minutes of play, putting few shots on goal, but all went wide. Tiger goalie Cheleena Squib had a clutch save to prevent Rockford pulling ahead late in the match in the 67th minute.

Squib had three saves on the afternoon while Emmy Rodriguez led the team with five shots and one goal.

The Tigers will host Stephens College on Saturday at East Lake Park.

Match-time is set for 1:00 p.m.