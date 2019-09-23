Sports, Monday, September 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant Panthers got three touchdown passes from Brody Bender — including two to Rylan Seberg as they rolled past Ottumwa last Friday, 35-7.

The Panthers got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 25-yard touchdown from Bender to Seberg, cashing in on a Seberg interception just moments before.

The second scoring strike upped the lead to 28-0 as Bender found an uncovered Chase Williamson in the end zone from seven yards out as again the Panthers cashed in on a late miscue by Ottumwa.

With the Bulldogs driving Mount Pleasant’s secondary forced a fumble setting up the Bender touchdown.

In the third quarter, Bender found Seberg again.

Rolling to this left, Bender dropped a dime into Seberg’s bread basket, with the talented senior doing the rest.

Bender finished his night 12-for-18 for 193 yards and the three touchdowns.

The ground game kept rolling, too.

The Panthers steamrolled their way to 232 yards on the ground on just 33 carries, led by Jack Johnson’s 77 yards.

Logan Bass carried 9 times for 67 yards with a touchdown while Klayton Kleinkopf turned 3 carries into 48 yards and a score.

All told, the Panthers racked up 425 yards of offense to 227 of Ottumwa.

The Bulldogs were held out of the end-zone until deep in the 4th quarter with the Panthers playing mostly reserves.

Mount Pleasant — now 3-1 — will be back at home this week when they host Fairfield.

It’ll be homecoming for the Panthers.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Other scores from around the area:

Montezuma 62, WACO 57

Louisa-Muscatine upsets Mediapolis, 22-21 First win for L-M over Mediapolis since 1999.

Lone Tree upsets New London, 48-42 in overtime.

Iowa Valley 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22

West Burlington 27, Central Lee 6

Keokuk 49, Centerville 13 Keokuk is now 4-0.

#2 Solon 17, Davenport Assumption 13

#8 Washington 42, West Liberty 20

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team went 1-3 this weekend at a tournament in Ottumwa.

The Panthers fell in straight games to Davis County, Albia and Burlington High before defeating Fairfield 2-1.

Mount Pleasant is now 4-16 on the year, they’ll take on Fairfield at home tomorrow as a part of this year’s homecoming.

Other area volleyball from the weekend: