Sports, Monday, October 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Another week, another dominant performance by the Mount Pleasant Panther football team.

The Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead and added on late rolling to a 47-7 win at Keokuk last Friday.

Mount Pleasant outscored the Chiefs 30-0 in the second thanks in large part to a passing game that found its footing.

Chase Williamson was the beneficiary of the air attack last week, securing three catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, including a 67-yard score that stretched the lead to 27-7 in the third quarter.

Senior quarterback Brody Bender completed 10-of-24 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns — the one to Williamson — and one apiece to Jack Johnson and brother Brennan Bender.

Johnson was a beast in the win last Friday, coming back a week later from a knee injury, Johnson had 157 yards on 26 total touches and two scores.

Logan Bass was equally as good for the Panthers rushing 15 times for 99 yards and a score.

All told, the Panthers out-gained the Chiefs 421-174.

The defense was again stingy with Keegan Kohorst and Brevin Wilson leading the way.

Wilson has morphed into a defensive centerpiece over the last handful of weeks picking off three passes this week including a pick-six.

He’s now picked off four passes in the last two games.

With the win, the Panthers have now won four straight and sit at 5-1 (2-0) and will look to protect their home turf this week when they host #2 Solon.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Full Stats :

Passing:

Bender, Brody: 10-24, 204 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

Rushing:

Johnson, Jack: 22 att, 111 yards, 1 TD

Bass, Logan: 15 att, 99 yards, 1 TD

Kleinkopf, Klayton: 1 att, 4 yards

Molle, Grifen: 2 att, 3 yards

Receiving:

Williamson, Chase: 3 rec, 139 yards, 1 TD

Johnson, Jack: 4 rec, 46 yards, 1 TD

Bender, Brennan: 1 rec, 12 yards, 1 TD

Wilson, Brevin: 2 rec, 7 yards

Other area scores from last Friday:

#2 Solon 35, #8 Washington 20

Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16 2OT First win for Fort Madison over Fairfield in 19 years

Albia 49, Central Lee 18

Mediapolis 69, Columbus 6

Johnson 45, Ottumwa 7

Highland 25, Pekin 24

Durant 33, Cardinal 21

Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren 0

HLV 45, WACO 42

New London 78, English Valleys 20

Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team fell to 0-5 on the season, following their 35-0 loss to Crown College on Saturday.

The Tigers fumbled on their second possession of the game giving the Storm a short field and a lead they would not relinquish.

Crown jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime on the back of five Wesleyan turnovers.

Jeremiah Ollison led the team with 48 passing yards, Larry Jackson added 29 yards on the ground.

Ben Thomas led the team with 38 yards receiving.

Chase Tennant and Jaheem Hampton each had interceptions despite the Tiger loss.

Wesleyan will look to get into the win column this weekend when they travel to New Ulm, Minnesota to battle with Martin Luther College.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

Men’s College Golf:

Carl Sandburg College and former Mount Pleasant Panther golfer Trace White has qualified for next spring’s NJCAA Division II Championship.

White tied for 10th overall at this weekend’s Region IV tournament with a 242 total (75-85-82) to earn one of the region’s six individual qualifier spots.

He’ll compete at nationals May 19-22 at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Missouri.

It marks the 12th time in the last thirteen years that Carl Sandburg has sent a golfer to the National Tournament.

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will race at Hillcrest Academy tonight.

Tonight’s racing schedule is as follows:

4:00 p.m.: Girls’ Junior High

4:15 p.m.: Boys’ Junior High

4:30 p.m.: Girls’ JV

5:05 p.m.: Boys’ JV

5:40 p.m.: Girls’ Varsity

6:10 p.m.: Boys’ Varsity

Teams entered tonight include Clear Creek-Amana, Danville-New London, English Valleys, Fairfield, HLV, Holy Trinity, Keota, Lone Tree, Mid-Prairie, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Regina, Sigourney, Solon, WACO, Washington and Williamsburg.