Sports, Monday, October 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Like every sporting event at the high school level.

One team gets to win, the other has to lose.

That’s the only summation needed for last Friday’s Class 3A District 6 finale between the Mount Pleasant Panthers and the Washington Demons.

At the end of the night, both teams combined for well over 1,000 yards of offense — 1,106, to be exact — and 63 first downs, but was the Demons with the final knockout punch, fittingly by star quarterback Luke Turner to hold off the Panthers, 64-61.

Turner intercepted the Panthers on the game’s final snap to seal the lead just moments after he gave it to them on a short rushing touchdown.

To say that Turner was the star of the show for the Demons would be an understatement.

The senior quarterback ran 31 times for 362 yards, while throwing for 125 yards and two more scores.

Mount Pleasant, however, slugged back and forth.

The Panthers found themselves down two scores multiple times and rallied back to take late leads, only to see Turner do his thing again and again.

Logan Bass was similarly unstoppable for Mount Pleasant.

Bass chewed up 196 on a 38 carry workload and four more touchdowns.

Brody Bender was 19-of-31 for 351 yards and four touchdowns, a fitting end to what was magical senior season for the first-year varsity starter.

All told, this game really doesn’t need much explaining — it was simply an all-time classic, between two storied rivals and two teams fighting tooth and nail to secure a playoff bid.

The Panthers end their season 6-3, 17th in RPI, and will miss out on the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

Washington is the 13th seed in the Class 3A playoffs.

They’ll take on #2 Western Dubuque this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

District champion Solon earned the top seed in Class 3A.

The Spartans will lock horns with Iowa City Liberty on Friday.

In 1A the Mediapolis Bulldogs are district champions!

The Bulldogs defeated previously unbeaten Sigourney-Keota 28-6 last Friday to secure their automatic bid into the Class 1A playoff field.

Mediapolis is the #14 seed in 1A.

They draw the #11 seed in Iowa City Regina on Friday in Mediapolis.

In 8-man, the defending state champion New London Tigers are flying high into the post-season.

The Tigers put up a whopping 94 points on Montezuma to climb into the playoff field.

New London will battle with the #3 seed Don Bosco of Gilbertville on the road on Friday.

The Tigers are the #15 seed.

Don Bosco is 9-0 on the season.

West Des Moines Valley — led by former Mount Pleasant middle schooler Creighton Mitchell locked up the #1 seed in Class 4A, they’ll host Indianola, Friday.

You can find the full playoff field and brackets HERE.

Prep Volleyball:

Playoff volleyball rolls on tonight in the KILJ area.

First, Holy Trinity Catholic will host Burlington-Notre Dame in what should be a very competitive match.

The Crusaders earned the top seed and a bye in Class 1A Region 8.

They come into tonight’s match with a record of 25-10.

Burlington-Notre Dame swept Winfield-Mount Union last week to earn their date with the Crusaders.

The Nikes are 18-18 on the season.

You can hear this game tonight on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

Meanwhile, the New London Tigers will host Keota in their second round contest this evening.

New London cruised past Hillcrest Academy last week, while Keota took down Tri-County.

Kadie Johansson will have the call on KILJ-AM tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m.

WACO is also in action tonight, they’ll battle North Mahaska in Wayland. The winner of that match will take on the winner of New London and Keota.

Mediapolis will also start their 2019 post-season tonight when they take on Danville in Class 2A Region 6 tilt.

The #2 Bulldogs come in with a record of 39-1.

Danville swept Pekin last week to give them their opportunity tonight versus Mediapolis.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.