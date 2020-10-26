Sports, Monday, October 26th

Panthers Fall; Mediapolis, New London Advance:

Mount Pleasant had no half second half answers for North Scott quarterback Carter Markham as the Panthers were outscored 39-6 after the break for a 58-26 Lancer victory.

Markham was unstoppable for the Lancers, pacing their ground game with 278 yards rushing and four touchdowns;he was also 11-for-15 for 150 yards passing and an additional score.

North Scott needed the second half he provided after Mount Pleasant — namely Jack Johnson — eviscerated the Lancer secondary in the first half.

Johnson ended half number one by going 14-for-17 for 268 yards and three touchdown passes as he helped Mount Pleasant secure a 20-19 halftime advantage.

However, it was turnovers that bit the Panthers in half two.

Two interceptions and a fumble aided the Lancers to 21 points, while a surprise onside kick led to three points on a short field to start the third quarter.

Johnson finished his senior career by throwing for a season-high 378 yards and three touchdowns, adding an extra 73 yards and one score on the ground.

Brevin Wilson led the WR corps hauling in seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Brady Hall secured two grabs for 103 yards, while Brennen Bender reeled in five passes for 71 yards.

The loss ended Mount Pleasant’s season at 4-4, while North Scott improved to 5-1.

The Lancers have been paired with No. 4 Davenport Assumption in this Friday’s Round of 16.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in 8-player, Blaise Porter rushed for a game-high 211 yards and four touchdowns as New London rolled past English Valleys 50-19, last Friday night.

Porter also threw for another score, a 47-yard strike to Caydin Wahls, as the Tigers cruised to the Round of 16 for the third straight season.

New London did most of their damage in the first half, jumping out to a 21-6 first quarter advantage and a 44-13 lead at the break.

The Tigers picked off English Valleys quarterback Cole Stephenson four times including two by Porter, who returned one for a touchdown, as well.

Sophomore tailback Boden Pickle added the final score for New London, he ended his night with six carries for 50 yards and that score as the Tigers racked up 305 yards rushing against the Bears.

Their next foe is an unranked, 8-1 Janesville squad that is coming off a 62-26 win over Kee last Friday night.

KILJ-FM will have coverage of that contest, Friday night.

Pre-game will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff slated from Janesville High School for 7:00 p.m.

And in 1A, Mediapolis grinded out a late score as the Bulldogs took down a feisty West Branch team 20-13, last Friday night.

The emergence of tailback Anthony Isley has been something to behold.

Taking over midseason as the team’s bellcow back, the sophomore racked up 31 touches for 285 yards and two touchdowns, dog-walking the West Branch front-seven.

Isley’s 9.2 yards per carry on Friday upped his season total to 8.5, while he has posted 11 touchdowns.

Quarterback Regan Thornburg finished just 4-of-12 for 57 yards but did throw one touchdown, a 24-yard scoring strike to senior Logan Thie.

The win upped Mediapolis’ record to 7-2, next up for the Bulldogs is a road date against No. 9 Waterloo Columbus Catholic who picked up a 42-35 win over Osage on Friday.

Playoff Volleyball Heats Up in Region Semis Tonight:

Tonight marks a huge night in area volleyball as several area 1A programs are in action in Regional Semifinal action.

In our featured matchup on KILJ-FM it will be No. 8 Holy Trinity against the red-hot No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame Nikes at Shottenkirk Gymnasium in Fort Madison.

The Crusaders and Nikes split the season series this year, with Holy Trinity sweeping on September 15th and Notre Dame winning 2-1 on September 19th.

Notre Dame enters tonight’s tilt 15-5 and winners of ten consecutive matches.

They picked up a Wednesday victory over Winfield-Mount Union last week to advance to tonight’s semifinal round.

Meanwhile Melissa Freesmeier has her team peaking at the right time as Holy Trinity has won nine of their last eleven games and have swept three straight opponents.

Senior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis will need to be at her best tonight for the Crusaders. Pothitakis finished with a team-high 11 kills in a sweep over Highland last week.

Tonight’s game will have first serve at 7:00 p.m. again on KILJ-FM.

On the AM dial tonight, John Kuhens will have coverage of a Class 1A Region 5 semifinal that will pit Melcher-Dallas against Super Conference power New London.

New London, 20-7 and up to No. 10 in the Class 1A polls, have swept five straight games.

Melcher-Dallas is 23-2 this year but unranked in the final IGHSAU Volleyball Poll.

They are coming off a 3-2 victory over Lamoni last Wednesday.

Tonight’s game is being played at Ottumwa Middle School — first serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

Also tonight, WACO will be in action as they battle No. 10 Lisbon at Lisbon High School.

WACO has reeled off two straight impressive wins after being swept by Van Buren County on October 13th including a cake-walk sweep of North Mahaska in last week’s Region Quarterfinals.

Lisbon swept English Valleys to earn their trip to semifinals tonight, they enter play tonight with a record of 26-4.

College Football Roundup:

Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21

Oklahoma State moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 victory over the Cyclones. Brock Purdy struggled with 162 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception while Breece Hall had a big game with 20 carries for 185 yards and a score. Xavier Hutchinson caught a 20-yard touchdown reception, finishing with eight grabs for 68 yards and a score.

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Purdue rallied for 10 fourth quarter points as the Boilermakers took down Iowa 24-20. Spencer Petras was ok in his Hawkeye debut, completing 22-of-39 passes for 265 scoreless yards. Tyler Goodson led Iowa with 77 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving. Purdue’s David Bell was uncoverable, torching the Hawkeye secondary for 13 catches, 121 yards and three touchdowns. Iowa will try to right the ship this weekend when they host Northwestern.

Other state scores: