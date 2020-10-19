Sports, Monday, October 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Explodes in 4th, Rolls Past Benton:

Quiet for three-and-a-half quarters, something clicked for Mount Pleasant midway through the final quarter.

Nursing a 10-0 lead for the better part of the game, the Panthers rallied off 20 consecutive points in a two-minute span as Mount Pleasant rolled past Benton 30-7, in a Class 3A First Round matchup last Friday night.

The Panthers broke the ice in the second quarter on Jack Johnson one-yard touchdown plunge, that ended a 16-play, 78-yard drive that spanned over two quarters.

Mount Pleasant would add on to their first quarter advantage with a Brady Hall 38-yard field goal, but neither team found their offensive footing in a defensive first three quarters.

The Panthers, however, found the gas in the fourth.

Their first score in the quarter was a Grifen Molle 1-yard touchdown that was aided by a 59-yard catch and run by senior wide receiver Chase Williamson — who had another outstanding all-around performance, both offensively and defensively.

Just seconds later, after a Benton three-and-out, Jack Johnson sweeped off left end and tip-toed the sideline for an electrifying 49-yard touchdown — his second on the night — to give Mount Pleasant a 23-0 advantage.

On the ensuing drive for Benton and their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Colin Buch was picked off by Williamson setting Mount Pleasant up for their third touchdown of the quarter — a 25-yard scoring strike from Johnson to tight end Brennan Bender.

The win improved Mount Pleasant to 4-3 and set them up for a date with Quad Cities power North Scott this Friday night.

The Lancers had last Friday off after Burlington was forced to cancel with COVID-19 concerns.

Kickoff from Eldridge is set for 7:00 p.m.

KILJ-FM will coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Other scores from around the area from last Friday:

Cardinal 38, Pekin 29

Alburnett 40, Highland 19

Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8

Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mount Union 36

West Burlington-Notre Dame 30, Davis County 24

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren 6

New London 52, WACO 6

Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7

Matchups then for this week will include:

Lone Tree at Montezuma

English Valleys at New London

Mediapolis at West Branch

Wapello at Iowa City Regina

Cardinal at Sigourney-Keota

West Burlington/Notre Dame at Williamsburg

Mount Pleasant at North Scott

Keokuk at Washington

Fort Madison at Grinnell

Playoff Volleyball Begins Today:

Playoff volleyball will begin in earnest today with coverage on KILJ-FM.

In Class 1A, the lot of our programs will compete in Region 5.

The first round will begin this evening

Opening round action will pit:

Lone Tree at Highland, with the winner getting Holy Trinity. The Crusaders have a first round bye. We’ll have that game on KILJ-FM.

Wapello at Burlington Notre Dame

Sigourney at WACO

Winfield-Mount Union was scheduled to host Hillcrest Academy, but the Ravens were forced to cancel, moving the Wolves to Wednesday’s second round.

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Girls’ Union has split New London and Holy Trinity, avoiding a top-10 collision in a Region Final.

New London will compete in Class 1A Region 8.

Their first round matchup will be against Moulton-Udell at home.

It’s a game you can hear on KILJ-FM, with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The top-seed in New London’s region is Southeast Warren, they’ll get the winner of Diagonal and East Union.

In Class 2A, Mediapolis will open their postseason push at home against Danville in Region 8.

Should the Bullettes’ prevail they’ll earn a trip to West Branch.

Durant is the top-seed who will await the winner of a scrap between Pekin and Columbus.

In 4A, Mount Pleasant will compete in Region 8.

There the Panthers will have a first-round tango with Fort Madison on October 20th. That game can be heard on KILJ-FM.

Should they win that matchup, they’ll earn a date with Burlington on the 22nd.

North Scott is the top seed in Mount Pleasant’s region — they’ll await the winner of Fairfield-Keokuk, also on October 20th.

Cyclones Move Up in AP Top 25:

The Iowa State Cyclone football team moved up in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, despite having the week off.

1. Clemson (54)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. BYU

13. Oregon

Tied-14th. North Carolina & Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. NC State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina