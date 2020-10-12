Sports, Monday, October 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Rolls, Other Area Scores from Last Friday:

The Mount Pleasant football team scored early and often as they ended their regular season with a bang, defeating Burlington 42-16 last Friday.

Klayton Kleinkopf got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown rush, a lead Mount Pleasant would never give up.

His backfield mate Avery Scandridge scored just minutes later on a five-yard run as the Panthers extended their lead to 14-3.

In the second quarter, the Panthers added two more rushing scores, one from senior Grifen Molle from 10-yards out and the other an electrifying 65-yard scamper by senior quarterback Jack Johnson, who returned to the starting lineup following a coronavirus caused sit-out last Friday against Fort Madison.

Leading 28-10 at recess, the Panthers jumped the Greyhounds in the third quarter, scoring on a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chase Williamson.

Five minutes later, Williamson scored again — this time on a 30-yard scoring strike from Jack Johnson to put the Panthers up 42-10 and effectively end all hope for Burlington.

The win improved Mount Pleasant to 3-3 on the season, while Burlington slipped to 1-5.

Next up for Mount Pleasant is first round playoff action which will be this Friday night, we’ll have coverage on KILJ-FM.

Other area scores from last Friday night included:

New London 62, Twin Cedars 12

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12

Williamsburg 59, Central Lee 0

Winfield-Mount Union 42, WACO 28

Lisbon 52, Wapello 28

Sigourney-Keota 68, Cardinal 8

Pekin 42, Van Buren 21

Washington 62, Keokuk 8

Panthers to Host Benton, IHSAA Playoff Pairings Announced:

Saturday, the IHSAA announced their first and second round playoff pod assignments and Mount Pleasant, 3-3 on the year, will host Benton Community in a first-round matchup this Friday night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Benton will enter play Friday with a record of 3-4, they lost three of their last four but have defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, Oskaloosa and Newton.

The Bobcats are led by junior tailback Lawrence Wallace, who leads the team with 444 yards on the ground.

Benton quarterback Colin Buch has seven total touchdowns, but has been picked off nine times.

Looking at common opponents, Mount Pleasant and Benton both locked horns with Clear Creek-Amana this year.

The Panthers defeated them 28-27, while Benton fell 49-3.

This Friday’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM will open at 6:30 p.m.

The winner will play either Burlington or North Scott.

The Lancers are the top seed in the pool.

In Class 1A, Mediapolis will open with Van Buren County, this Friday night.

Should the Bulldogs win, they’ll earn a trip to top-seed West Branch on the 23rd.

Kickoff from Mediapolis is set for 7:00 p.m.

In 8-player, New London has a favorable draw in Pod #11 where they will host WACO this Friday night. The winner will play either Moravia or English Valleys, the presumptive top-seed in the pool, on the 23rd.

Meanwhile, Winfield-Mount Union will open their playoff push with a home game against Lone Tree.

Should they win, they’ll earn a rematch with No. 5 Montezuma, on the 23rd. The Braves received a first-round bye after being crowned district champion.

IGHSAU Announces Regional Pairings:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the 2020 State Volleyball Pairings for our 1A, 2A and 4A programs here in the KILJ-area.

In Class 1A, the lot of our programs will compete in Region 5.

The first round will begin on Monday, October 19th.

Opening round action will pit:

Lone Tree at Highland, with the winner getting Holy Trinity. The Crusaders have a first round bye.

Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union

Wapello at Burlington Notre Dame

Sigourney at WACO

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Girls’ Union has split New London and Holy Trinity, avoiding a top-10 collision in a Region Final.

New London will compete in Class 1A Region 8.

Their first round matchup, also on Monday, October 19th, will be against Moulton-Udell at home.

The top-seed in Region 5 is Southeast Warren, they’ll get the winner of Diagonal and East Union.

In Class 2A, Mediapolis will open their postseason push at home against Danville in Region 8.

Should the Bullettes’ prevail they’ll earn a trip to West Branch.

Durant is the top-seed who will await the winner of a scrap between Pekin and Columbus.

In 4A, Mount Pleasant will compete in Region 8.

There the Panthers will have a first-round tango with Fort Madison on October 20th.

Should they win, they’ll earn a date with Burlington on the 22nd.

North Scott is the top seed in Region 8 — they’ll await the winner of Fairfield-Keokuk, also on October 20th.

Iowa State Wins Third Straight:

Brock Purdy threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including one each to Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar, while Xavier Hutchinson had nine grabs for 77 yards, as Iowa State breezed by Texas Tech 34-24.

Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores in the win.

The Cyclones are now 3-1, they’ll enjoy this weekend off before traveling to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 24th, a game you can hear on KILJ-AM.