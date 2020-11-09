Sports, Monday, November 9th

Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 1A

9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun

12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

Class 2A

4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche

7:30—Waukon vs. PCM

Danville-New London Coach Honored:

Danville-New London head cross country coach Lucas Gourley has been named the Class 2A Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Gourley helped lead the Bears to the Boys’ Class 2A State Cross Country Championship with a near flawless effort at the State Meet in Fort Dodge.

The Bears will return all key pieces from this year’s group, having their sights set squarely on a repeat title.

Iowa State Rallies, Remains in First in BIG 12:

(Via Associated Press)

Brock Purdy never panicked, and now No. 17 Iowa State can continue its pursuit of a historic season.

The Cyclones’ quarterback passed for three touchdowns in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, leading the Cyclones to a 38-31 come-from-behind victory Saturday night.

The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game. Their most recent league championship came in 1912, and it was a shared title.

Breece Hall went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, finishing with 133 and two touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.

The Cyclones won for the first time since 2012 when committing four turnovers. Baylor scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers, the last coming when Greg Eisworth muffed a punt.

Iowa State will be off this week before hosting Kansas State on November 21st.

Iowa Throttles Michigan State, Gets First Win of 2020:

(Via Associated Press)

After two losses by a combined five points, the Hawkeyes knew they were close to a breakthrough, and on Saturday Iowa finally put together a complete game, throttling Michigan State 49-7.

The Hawkeyes got things going on their opening drive as running back Tyler Goodson scored from the 3, making the first opening-drive touchdown for Iowa this season.

Iowa (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) scored two more touchdowns (another from Goodson and a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras to wideout Brandon Smith), and in the blink of an eye, Iowa commanded a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

That’s when special teams and defense kicked in.

On a Spartan (1-2, 1-2) punt, Hawkeyes returner Charlie Jones saw daylight. The Buffalo transfer streaked behind blockers for a 54-yard house call.

A half-minute later, cornerback Riley Moss intercepted a pass by Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. Moss’ return was Iowa’s first pick-six of the year, marking the 13th consecutive season Iowa’s defense returned an interception for a touchdown.

Iowa’s 49 points were the most it scored against Michigan State in 46 meetings. Saturday marked the largest margin of victory for the Hawkeyes since their 41-0 win in 1980.

The Hawkeyes will take on Minnesota this Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.