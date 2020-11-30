Sports, Monday, November 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Cyclone Basketball Rolls Over Pine Bluff for First Win:

Iowa State (1-0) tallied an 80-63 season-opening victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

Cyclone newcomer Jalen Coleman-Lands, a transfer from DePaul, scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way.

In total, seven different Cyclones made their debut in the Cardinal & Gold vs. the Golden Lions.

Fellow transfer Tyler Harris joined Coleman-Lands in double figures with 14 points, while Javan Johnson added eight.

Junior guard Rasir Bolton dominated to the tune of 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on the afternoon.

The Cyclones took control of the game after halftime, outscoring Pine Bluff 46-26 in the second half.

Iowa State is back in action at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday at 6 p.m. vs. South Dakota State.

You can listen to that game starting at 5:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.

Iowa Defense Tightens, Hawks Win Fourth Straight:

The Iowa defense sealed the game, as the Hawkeye football won their fourth consecutive matchup yesterday in a 26-20 victory over Nebraska.

Tyler Goodson carried the ball 30 times for 111 yards while Spencer Petras added 193 yards passing and a score, while Mekhi Sergeant had the other.

Preseason All-American kicker Keith Duncan booted four field goals to cap off the scoring for Iowa.

Nebraska had a chance to at least tie the game in the waning stages of the fourth quarter, but Chauncey Gholston forced a fumble on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to put the game on ice.

Iowa scored the final 13 points of the game.

The win moves the Hawkeyes to 4-2 on the season while Nebraska flops to 1-4.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Illinois next weekend for a matchup with the Fighting Illini. Game time is still TBD, but you’ll be able to listen on KILJ-FM next Saturday regardless.

Cyclones Clinch a Spot in Big 12 Title Game:

The Iowa State football team clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game yesterday, securing an impressive, come from behind 23-20 win over No. 20 Texas in Austin yesterday.

After falling behind 10-0 early, Brock Purdy rallied the Clones to 16 of the games’ final 23 points to improve to 7-2.

Purdy finished 25-of-36 for 312 yards and one touchdown, while Heisman candidate tailback Breece Hall carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards and the go ahead score with under 1:00 minute remaining.

Texas had a chance to tie the game at the final horn, but Cameron Dicker missed from 58-yards to seal the deal for the red-hot Cyclones.

Iowa State, now 7-1 in the conference, will close out their regular season with a home date against West Virginia next Saturday.

Kickoff time is TBD.

Cyclones up to No. 12, Hawkeyes No. 24:

The Iowa State Cyclones check in at No. 12 while Iowa comes in at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll:

AP TOP 25

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. Northwestern

17. USC

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Louisiana

21. Oregon

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty