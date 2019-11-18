Sports, Monday, November 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Last Friday marked the final day of the 2019 State Volleyball Tournament from Cedar Rapids. Five state champions were crowned, in some very competitive games at the U.S. Cellular Center.

1A: Sidney 3, Wapsie Valley 1

2A: Western Christian 3, Beckman Catholic 1

3A: Mount Vernon 3, Kuemper Catholic 0

4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Western Dubuque 0

5A: Cedar Falls 3, WDM Valley 1

Staying in volleyball, Holy Trinity junior Claire Pothitakis was named to the Class 1A All-Tournament Team.

Here’s the full list:

Maddy Duncan, Sidney

Claire Pothitakis, Holy Trinity Catholic

Katie Kopriva, North Tama

Kalvyn Rosengarten, Wapsie Valley

Olivia Larsen, Sidney

Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney (captain)

Congrats to all on a great 2019 volleyball season and thanks to the many coaches and athletes who helped make it a successful one at KILJ.

Prep Football:

Saturday afternoon capped off what an outstanding semifinal weekend at the UNI Dome in the 2019 Iowa High School Football Playoffs.

State Championships will begin Thursday from Cedar Falls.

Thursday, November 21

Eight-Player

10:00—#1 Audubon vs. #3 Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Class A

1:30—#1 West Hancock, Britt vs. #5 Grundy Center

Class 3A

7:00—#1 Solon vs. #2 Epworth, Western Dubuque

Friday, November 22

Class 1A

1:00—#1 Van Meter vs. #5 West Lyon, Inwood

Class 2A

1:00—#1 Waukon vs. #4 OABCIG

Class 4A

7:00—#1 Valley, W.D.M. vs. #3 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell to 0-2 yesterday, with a 95-64 loss to the Quincy University Hawks.

Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) was the Tigers’ leading scorer, putting up 26 points. McCrea was also the leader in rebounds (7) and steals (2).

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) was the second highest scorer for the Tigers, scoring 20 points.

Iowa Wesleyan will travel to Galesburg, Illinois this Wednesday for a 6:00 PM game against the Knox College Prairie Fire.

Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team split their weekend at Wartburg College.

Wartburg defeated the Tigers 82-69 on Friday, Iowa Wesleyan then defeated Minnesota-Morris on Saturday.

Alex Dentlinger led the Tigers in scoring, racking up 25 points in the one point win.

Kaleb Cresswell followed with 18 while Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) was right behind with 17 points. Jarryd Fernandes was once again able to lead in rebounds, bringing down nine.

Iowa Wesleyan will travel to Upper Iowa University on Tuesday to face the Peacocks. Varsity will tip off at noon and JV will follow.

College Football:

The search has begun for the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers’ new head football coach. Athletic Director Derek Zander, has created a nine-member search committee to aid in finding the top candidate for the position.

IW announced earlier this month that Coach Michael Richtman would be resigning following the 2019 season after four years of leading the Tigers.

The committee is comprised of IW officials, former football players, and prominent community members here in Mount Pleasant.

The committee members are:

Derek Zander ’11 (committee chair) – Athletic Director

Aletha Lunsford- Iowa Wesleyan Admissions Counselor

Chris Gaskin- Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer Coach

Kent White- Community Member and friend of the University

Aleksandra Popovic – Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball Coach and Senior Women’s Administrator

Scot Lamm ’97- Mount Pleasant Community High School Activity Director and former IW football player

Kristi Ray- Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Alliance Executive Vice President

Rebecca Beckner- Iowa Wesleyan Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Students

Richard Buffington- Faculty Representative

Jamarco Clark ’14- Former Iowa Wesleyan football player