Sports, Monday, November 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

State Finals Set in All Classes After Saturday:

Iowa recruit Cooper DeJean threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 (1A) OABCIG rolled past the Cobras of Sigourney-Keota 43-21 on Saturday in a Class 1A State Football semifinal at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

DeJean hooked up with wide receiver Easton Harms three times for scores, while Harms piled up nine catches for 189 yards on the afternoon.

Sigourney-Keota was led by tailback Sam Sieren, who rushed 31 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, despite the loss.

Brady Duwa had the other score for the Cobras, a 13-yard passing strike from Colton Clarahan.

Sigourney-Keota closes their season with a record of 10-1.

Other semifinal results from Saturday saw:

Class 1A

Van Meter 20, South Central Calhoun 12

OABCIG 43, Sigourney-Keota 21

Class 2A

Central Lyon-George-Little Rock 41, Camanche 0

Waukon 38, PCM-Monroe 21

State Finals Schedule Released:

The 2020 State Football Championship schedule has been released as teams will take the surface starting on Thursday.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 19 10:00—St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Fremont Mills-Tabor | Eight-Player 2:00—Grundy Center vs. Iowa City Regina | Class A 7:00—Harlan Community vs. North Scott | Class 3A