Sports, Monday, March 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Softball:

Game One:

Morgan Christner (New London, IA/New London) dazzled in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 12 as the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger softball earned a 2-0 triumph over Medaille College (NY.) to start their week in Myrtle Beach.

Wesleyan got the scoring started in the fourth inning when Allison Daum (Victorville, CA/Victor Valley CC) led the inning off with a single and got sacrificed to second base.

The next batter, Taylor Johnson (Burlington, IA/Burlington), singled sharply on a ball to centerfield scoring Nadia Howell (Promise City, IA/Seymour).

The 1-0 Wesleyan advantage remained until the bottom of the 6th, where the Tigers would scratch across a much needed insurance run.

With out in the inning, freshman Ashley Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, IA/Danville) tripled deep into centerfield.

Again stepping to the plate with an RBI spot was Taylor Johnson.

The senior came through in a big way, singling home Pfadenhauer to extend the Tiger lead.

Christner took care of the rest in the Medaille 7th inning, striking out two to put the final nail in the Medaille coffin.

Laura Kratzke took the loss for the Mavericks.

The senior hurler went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five.

Game Two:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball was beaten 10-4 by Gettysburg College (PA.) to close out Day One at the Fastpitch Dreams Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

Gettysburg got the scoring started in the first inning scratching across a run on a passed ball.

Wesleyan countered however, with three of their own in the bottom of the first after a Morgan Christner (New London, IA/New London) RBI single and an Ashley Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, IA/Danville) sac fly to lead 3-1.

That’s when Gettysburg went on the offensive onslaught, pounding out the games next eight runs to take a 9-3.

The big blow was Shelby Baker’s mammoth three run homer.

Sophomore Emma McDanel (Moravia, IA/Moravia) took the loss for the Tigers working the games first five innings allowing 13 hits, 10 runs, 8 of which earned, while striking out two.

Ariana Wolford (Streamwood, IL/Streamwood) and Abby Dameron (Danville, IA/Danville) worked the final two innings of scoreless relief.

Wesleyan, now 1-1, will take on Penn State-Fayette this morning at 10:30 a.m.

You’ll be able to catch that contest on KILJ and KILJ.com.

College Basketball:

Luka Garza’s late buzzer beater attempt did not fall as Iowa suffered a 78-76 road loss at Illinois last night.

Garza finished with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Toussaint added 14 points for the Hawkeyes.

Connor McCaffery chipped in 10 points with eight assists and five rebounds.

Illinois now receives a double-bye to the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa is the #5 seed in the Big Ten, where they await the winner of Northwestern-Minnesota on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The winner will play Illinois at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinal round.

Wisconsin earned the top seed by clinching the Big Ten with a road victory over Indiana yesterday. Wisconsin will take on Michigan or Rutgers in quarterfinal play on Friday afternoon.

College Wrestling:

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team are conference champions! Yesterday the Hawkeyes clinched the title with 157.5 points. Nebraska was second with 132. Ohio State had 112, Penn State 107 and Purdue 83 to finish out the top five.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli all won conference championships to lead the Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile in the Big 12, two grapplers from Iowa State and two from Northern Iowa won Big 12 championships on Sunday.

The Cyclones took second in team scoring with 116.5 points finish behind Oklahoma State’s 147.5.

Ian Parker and David Carr won conference titles for Iowa State, while Northern Iowa, who finished third with 111.5 points, had championships from Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan.

In NAIA action, former Mediapolis standout Brennan Swafford (Graceland) is a national champion.

Swafford took down top-ranked and top-seeded Justin George of Reinhardt (GA.) via 4-1 decision in the finals of the NAIA National Tournament yesterday.

It marks the second year in a row where a former Mediapolis Bulldog wrestler has won a national championship, of course UNI’s Drew Foster was an NCAA Champion one year ago.