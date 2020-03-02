Sports, Monday, March 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament begins today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Today, the 5A and 3A tournament begins.

Here’s the full bracket layout:

In 5A:

#2 Iowa City High vs. #7 Cedar Rapids Prairie

#3 Johnston vs. #6 SE Polk

#1 Waukee vs. #8 Sioux City East

#4 Cedar Falls vs. #5 Waterloo West

3A:

#1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #8 Jesup

#4 Red Oak vs. #5 North Polk

#2 Clear Lake vs. #7 Davenport Assumption

#3 Bishop Heelan vs. Des Moines Christian

SEC All-Conference Teams Announced:

Southeast Conference officials have announced their 2019-20 All-Conference selections.

Their selections were made public last week.

Starting in boys’ basketball, The Mount Pleasant Panthers (12-11) had two first-team selections.

First, Clayton Lowery was a unanimous selection after leading the Panthers with 13.1 points per game this year.

Lowery was also a stalwart defensively, leading the team with north of two steals per game.

Joining him on the 1st Team was senior guard Keegan Kohorst.

Kohorst scored 9.2 points per game on 49% shooting while leading the Panthers in assists.

The rest of the first team was Keokuk’s Anthony Potratz — also the Conference Player of the Year — and Isaiah Seay, as well as the Washington tandem of Kasen Bailey and Luke Turner.

Senior Jaxon Hoyle was named a second-team selection for the Panthers this year.

Hoyle averaged just shy of 10 points per game while hitting a team-best 40 threes.

Brody Bender and Brevin Wilson were both Honorable Mention selections.

On the girls’ side of things, Mount Pleasant senior Lydia Stewart was honored by the Southeast Conference as a second-team all-conference choice.

No Panthers were first-team selections.

Stewart helped steer Mount Pleasant to an 8-win season by averaging a team-best 8.0 points per game.

The Panthers also had two Honorable Mention choices in junior Emma Huckabone and Tristian Shull.

The Mount Pleasant girls will return all but three players from this year’s squad, who improved their ledger by three games from a season ago.

College Basketball:

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced their 2019-20 Basketball honors.

Five Tigers — between the men and women — were honored.

Beginning with the men, Iowa Wesleyan forward Jarryd Fernandes was named 3rd-Team All-SLIAC, while forward Marvin Saintolien was an All-Sportsmanship choice.

Fernandes, a junior from Sydney, Australia, led the Tigers with just south of 15 points per game and nine boards.

The big man especially came up huge in the final third of the season where he flat out dominated, averaging 17 points per game and 9 boards.

He finished the season ranked 1st in the SLIAC in field goal percentage at 69.9%, 2nd in rebounds per game averaging 9.4.

The junior is currently 15th all-time in total career rebounds.

Saintolien, a junior from Miami, Florida, scored seven points per game coupled with four rebounds and two assists.

On the women’s side, both Allie Massner and Morgan McCrea were honored as 3rd Team All-Conference members.

Massner completed her senior season by hitting 1,000 career points and finishing in the top five in several categories in the SLIAC, including three-pointers made, total points, free throws made, points per game and three-point percentage.

Massner, who hails from nearby Mediapolis, averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game for Wesleyan.

Meanwhile McCrea, a transfer from Millsaps College, helped stabilize the Wesleyan backcourt with a steady 14.2 points per game on 40% shooting from the field.

Kieley Allen was an All-Sportsmanship team honoree.

Looking at Division I basketball from over the weekend:

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-17, 5-11) lost to Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11) — Iowa State dropped a 73-61 decision. Rasir Bolton had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four assists while Michael Jacobson added 13 points.

BIG TEN: Iowa (20-9, 11-7) def. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks to lead Iowa in a 77-68 win. Joe Wieskamp added 13 points and six boards, and CJ Frederick put in 10 points.

MVC: Northern Iowa (25-5, 14-4) def. Drake (18-13, 8-10) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Northern Iowa in a 70-43 win over Drake. AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each, and Noah Carter finished with 11 points off the bench. Drake’s Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds in the defeat.

College Track and Field:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Track and Field team competed this weekend at conference indoors, held at Principia College in Elsah, Illinois.

Here are some notable results: