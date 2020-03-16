Sports, Monday, March 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wesleyan Goes on Hiatus:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball and baseball teams will now go on hiatus following a mandated school shutdown, calling into question the rest of their seasons.

The softball team enjoyed a 5-5 start to their campaign in Myrtle Beach behind a sparkling start to Morgan Christner’s senior season in the circle.

The senior from New London is 4-1 with a 0.21 ERA accumulating 57 strikeouts in 32.2 innings this spring.

Meanwhile, the Wesleyan baseball team went 1-5 over their spring trip, before returning home Saturday.

The Tigers picked up their lone victory over Robert Morris-Peoria, 11-2 on Saturday, March 7th.

CDC Recommends Halt of Gatherings over 50 People:

What’s a sports director to do when there are no sports?

Talk about how the news might impact sports, perhaps.

In a move that will have major impact on high school, college and professional sports across the country, the Center for Disease Control recommended yesterday the cancellation of any events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

The CDC also commented in the release that:

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.”

In accordance with the CDC’s recommendation, NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play — with no fans.

The league is scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August.

High School Sports in Iowa at Crossroads:

Iowa Department of Public Health officials say Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending that high schools in the state close for four weeks, following what they believe is the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

With that being said, the spring sports season is now looking grim as schools close their doors the recommended time.

The Drake Relays will most likely not go on — especially after the NCAA closed up shop for spring competition.

The Girls’ Union and Boys’ Association will undoubtedly keep close watch on developments and make a decision on the spring season at a later date in mid-April.

NFL Reaches Labor Peace:

Sunday morning NFL players voted to approve the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will provide labor peace through the 2030 season.

Among the new items in the CBA will be two more playoff teams added beginning in the 2020 season, as well as a 17-game regular season schedule beginning in 2021.

The new CBA will also provide an increase in minimum salaries as well as an increase in player revenue share.

The player vote was relatively close at 1,019 to 959, per several reports.