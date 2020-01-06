Sports, Monday, January 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Jaxon Hoyle stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 14 points, four steals, two boards and a dime as the Mount Pleasant Panther varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Central Lee 55-40, Saturday afternoon.

The win was Mount Pleasant’s second in a row to up their ledger to 4-5.

Keegan Kohorst added 10 points, four rebounds and six assists in the Panther “w”.

Mount Pleasant raced out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back leading wire-to-wire the rest of the way.

Clayton Lowery rounded out the Panthers’ top scorers, the senior finished with nine points, four rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.

The Panthers are off until Friday this week, when they host the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison.

Other boys’ finals from the area on Saturday:

Notre Dame 69, Wapello 44

North Scott 66, Burlington 44

Keokuk 84, Canton (MO.) 38

Meanwhile, the Panther girls’ dropped their second game in as many nights Saturday, when they fell to Central Lee 39-23.

It was another chilly outing offensively for Mount Pleasant who shot just 9-for-42 (21%) from the field in the loss.

Lydia Stewart led the Panthers with nine points, while Tristian Shull, Isabel Ashton and Andrea Lopreato all finished with four points.

The Hawks held Mount Pleasant to just eight points as a team through three quarters in a stingy defensive effort.

With the loss, the Panthers are now 2-7.

They’ll host #13 (2A) Mediapolis this Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

You can listen to that game right here on KILJ, with myself and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Just one other area girls’ final from Saturday:

#13 (1A) Notre Dame 47, Wapello 32

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan basketball teams were swept by the Blackburn Beavers in SLIAC Conference play this weekend.

Starting with the women, the Tigers trailed by only seven at recess but could not carve further into the deficit as Blackburn held on for the 71-62 victory.

Three Tigers put up double figures Saturday, with Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) leading the way with 14 points.

Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) followed with 13 and Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) chipped in with 12.

Sydney Farrar (FR/Charlotte, ME) led the Tigers on the glass, hauling in in nine rebounds.

The Tiger women are now 1-10 on the year and 1-3 in conference action.

They’ll welcome in Eureka at home this Wednesday for another conference matchup.

Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

On the boys’ side of things, New London alum Alex Dentlinger set a school record for most made threes in a game, but it was not enough as the Beavers put up 97 points in a 97-86 win over Wesleyan.

Dentlinger finished his afternoon with 36 points, while Jarryd Fernandes chipped in with 14 points and six boards.

The loss drops Wesleyan to 1-3 in the conference and 4-7 overall.

They too will battle Eureka Wednesday night at home.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Bowling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther bowling teams’ finished 12th and 13th this weekend in Muscatine Invitational.

For the boys’ who finished 12th, Levi Mills led the way with a series 331, followed up Ethan Oilar who had a series 330.

Mount Pleasant finished with a 2,358 total.

On the girls’ side of things, Alexis Wohlleber bowled a 350 series to lead for the Panthers.

The girls finished with a total pinfall of 1,827.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team went 1-3 last night at the Nike Duals in Burlington.

The Panthers won 48-33 over Louisa-Muscatine.

Sam Carrasco was the lone Panther match winner.

The rest of the teams’ points came from forfeits.

Pekin then defeated Mount Pleasant 45-35. Dylan Cowick, Carson Coleman and Jaden Davis all won matches.

Notre Dame defeated Mount Pleasant 48-30 while Highland earned a 40-30 victory over the Panthers.

For Mount Pleasant, Gannon McNamee and Sam Carrasco won against Highland — while Isaac Jerrel, Carson Coleman and Corbin Broeker won against Notre Dame.