Sports, Monday, January 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Sophomore wrestler Abby Blint of Mt. Pleasant High School just missed making the medal round at the Girls’ State Wrestling Championships in Waverly.

Blint was defeated in Saturday’s wrestle backs by Jalynn Goodale of Osage by fall in 1:44.

Earlier Saturday morning the ninth-ranked sophomore picked up a wrestle back win by fall over Kinzie Hardin of Newton.

Friday night Blint opened the tourney with a win by fall over Ashley Bjork of Decorah and then lost her next match by fall to state runner-up from last year Ella Schmidt of Bettendorf.

In the first round of wrestle backs Friday night Blint won over Kylie Hessenius of LeMars.

Blint has a record of 11-6 and now will continue to wrestle for the MPHS Panther wrestling team as they enter the home stretch of the regular season and prepare for sectional tournament competition.

The rest of the Panther wrestling team competed in the Williamsburg Round Robin Tournament. The host school won the title with 221 points, M.P. ended up 5th with 75. Carson Coleman brought home a 2nd place finish at 120 lbs.

The New London Tigers wrestled in the Steinkamp Duals at East Buchanan High School.

New London went 5-0 in their duals beating East Buchanan 42-30, Jesup 50-30, Edgewood-Colesburg 53-27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48-36 and Waterloo West 49-30. Marcel Lopez, Josh Glendenning, Gabe Carter and Gavin Holmes all went undefeated on the day.

WACO wrestled in the Louisa-Muscatine Tournament, the Warriors finished 8th in the team race, Jaden Williams had the best finish of 2nd at 152 lbs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union wrestled in the Denny Christensen Tourney at Anamosa. CC/WMU brought home the team title with 127.5 points and three champions, Lane Scorpil at 106, Cameron Rice-152 and Robert Loveless at 182.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team fell to 4-12 losing their fourth straight game Saturday, 60-38 to Indianola.

Lydia Stewart led the way for the Mount Pleasant with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Sydni Coleman and Avery Sutter each had five points.

The Panthers, only trailing by one at halftime, saw Indianola go on a 39-18 second half run to pull away.

Indianola was led by sophomore Lauren Blake who finished with a game-high 22 points.

It’s a bit of a light week for the Panthers’ they’re off until Friday night when they take on Keokuk at home.

Meanwhile, the boys’ also saw Indianola surge late in the second half as the Indians won 76-58.

Clayton Lowery had 20 points for Mount Pleasant, while Jaxon Hoyle finished with 11.

Brody Bender chipped in with 10 points, as the Panthers, after winning six in a row prior to Friday, have now lost two straight.

The Panthers held a four-point lead at recess but the Indians got red-hot from deep as they put up 56 points in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by 22 after the break.

Tyce Johnson led the Indians with 22 points, while A.J. Toigo had 20.

The boys’ are off until Friday when they’ll travel to Keokuk for an important Southeast Conference tilt.

You’ll be able to hear that contest on KILJ-FM, with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Other area games tonight will see:

Ottumwa vs. Washington (doubleheader)

Van Buren vs. Fairfield (girls’)

Keokuk vs. Fort Madison (boys’)

Hillcrest Academy vs. Pekin

New London vs. Cardinal

College Basketball:

The women won and the men lost as Iowa Wesleyan traveled to Principia College on Saturday.

Starting with the women, Wesleyan rallied back in the second half out-scoring Principia 47-29 to win 68-63.

Morgan McCrea led the Tigers with 21 points, while Allie Massner added 18.

Maddie Williamson chipped in with 15 points as the Tigers improved to 3-14 and 3-6 in conference action.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in the Ruble Arena once again this upcoming Wednesday for their next tilt. The Tigers will play host to the Westminster College Blue Jays for the Coaches vs. Cancer game.

Meanwhile the men shot just 34.7% from the field as Principia pulled away for an 80-73 victory over Iowa Wesleyan.

Jake Neubauer led the Tigers with 23 points while Jarryd Fernandes chipped in with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Dentlinger also got into double-figures for Wesleyan with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

They’ll finish out the doubleheader Wednesday at home against Westminster, tipping at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State (9-10): Iowa State’s comeback attempt fell short in an 80-76 loss to Auburn (17-2). Rasir Bolton had 23 points to lead the Cyclones while Terrence Lewis and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 each and Solomon Young had 10 points and nine boards.

Drake (15-6 overall, 5-3 MVC): Drake edged past Missouri State (10-11, 4-4), 71-69. Roman Penn finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Wilkins pitched in 14 points, and Garret Sturtz scored 10 points.

Northern Iowa (17-3 overall, 6-2 MVC): Northern Iowa snagged a low-scoring 67-62 overtime win over Loyola Chicago (14-7, 6-2). Austin Phyfe and AJ Green had 14 points each, Antwan Kimmons added 13 and Trae Berhow had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

In women’s hoops, Iowa (17-3 overall, 8-1 Big Ten): Iowa retired the jersey of Megan Gustafson and snagged their eighth straight win with a 74-57 win over Michigan State (11-9, 4-5). Kathleen Doyle scored 20 points and had seven assists with five rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

And the Iowa men are back on their home floor this evening playing host to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Tip-off at Carver Hawkeye arena is set for 7:30 p.m., with pre-game coverage on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Badgers come in with a record of 1208.

Iowa is a 5.5 point favorite for tonight’s tilt.