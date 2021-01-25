Sports, Monday, January 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: Mount Pleasant’s Abby Blint 7th at 2021 Girls State Meet:

Mount Pleasant’s Abby Blint won via fall over Jada Daily (Davenport West) in just over 40 seconds in the seventh-place match earning a state medal in the third Iowa Girls’ State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday.

Blint started her tournament with a pair of wins over Ava Vinger (Davenport North) and Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg) before dropping a major decision to Jalynn Goodale (Osage).

The loss sent Blint to the consolation bracket where she would pin Emmerson Thomas (West Branch) and fall to Ava McNeil (Lewis Central).

With the quartet of wins Saturday, Blint improved to 16-6.

Ella McNamee was eliminated with a pair of losses to start her tournament, falling to Angela McCracken (Waterloo East) and Cedar Falls’ Becca Nicholson.

Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Boys’ Win Fourth Straight:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball is on a season-high four game winning streak, after the Panthers pulled away from Central 60-33, Saturday afternoon.

Central Lee had a one-point, 16-15 lead after one quarter, but Mount Pleasant would tighten the screws defensively, holding the Hawks to just 18 points the rest of the night.

Dewon Trent once again led Mount Pleasant, finishing with 24 points.

The win moved Mount Pleasant to 9-6.

They’re off now until Friday when they take on Keokuk.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other Saturday finals:

Keokuk 47, Winfield-Mount Union 38

Clear Creek-Amana 75, Burlington 64

Girls’ Basketball: Panthers Stumble to Merschman, Hawks:

Mya Merschman had a game-high 30 points as Central Lee rolled to a 71-45 nonconference victory over Mount Pleasant Saturday.

Macy Watkins chipped in with 12 for Central Lee, who jumped out to an 18-7 lead and never looked back.

Tristian Shull led Mount Pleasant, finishing with 16 points, while Andrea Lopreato added 14.

The Panthers, now 8-7, will be off until Friday night when they take on Keokuk.

Central Lee will travel to No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame, Tuesday night.

Women’s College Basketball: Iowa Wesleyan Falls in Season Opener:

Coe jumped out to a big lead and never looked back, as they defeated Iowa Wesleyan 78-57 yesterday afternoon at Ruble Arena.

Iowa Wesleyan, now 0-1, will travel to Waverly Wednesday to battle with Wartburg.

Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan’s men were too scheduled to open up against Coe, yesterday, but their game was cancelled.

It is unclear if they will be able to take on Williams Woods University this Saturday in Fulton, Missouri.

College Wrestling: ISU, UNI Beat Oklahoma:

Iowa State 18, Oklahoma 16

Gannon Gremmel won 5-4 in Tiebreaker One as No. 13 Iowa State clinched an 18-16 dual victory over Oklahoma last night.

Kysen Terukina, Ian Parker, David Carr, Isaac Judge and Julien Broderson were also winners for ISU.

Iowa State improved to 4-1 in duals and 1-0 in Big 12 play.

They’ll take on Lindenwood this Saturday along with Iowa Central and Oklahoma State, all of which will be wrestled in Ames.

Northern Iowa 23, Oklahoma 13

UNI got bonus point wins from Brody Teske, Lance Runyon and Parker Keickeisen as the Panthers rolled to a 23-13 dual victory over Oklahoma.

Northern Iowa improved to 3-1 and 3-0 in conference action.

They’ll take on Oklahoma State in Cedar Falls, this Saturday.

MPCSD To Approve Two Coaching Hires:

The Mount Pleasant Community School District is set to approve two head coaches at their meeting tonight.

The board is expected to approve Kirby Booton as the head girls’ golf coach and Auybriana Johnson will become the next head girls’ soccer coach.

Johnson will be the third head coach for the girls’ soccer program in as many years.