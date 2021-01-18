Sports, Monday, January 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Saturday’s Roundup:

Wapello 69, Lone Tree 42

Wapello star Maddox Griffin had 15 points as the Indians cruised past Lone Tree 69-42, Saturday.

Tade Parsons led Wapello with 16 points, while Caden Thomas chipped in with 12.

The win moved Wapello to 11-1 and 9-0 in the Super Conference.

They’ll play the biggest game of the regular season on Tuesday, when they host Pekin (11-1, 9-1) in a North Division showdown.

Fort Madison 58, Holy Trinity 46

Chandley Run had 23 points for Holy Trinity, but it was not enough as the Bloodhounds held on for a 12-point, 58-46 win over the Crusaders on Saturday.

Dayton Davis paced Fort Madison with 20 points, while Miles Dear added 10.

The win moved Fort Madison to 7-5.

Holy Trinity slipped to 7-7.

Other finals:

Keokuk 73, E-B-F 54

Cedar Rapids Washington 77, Burlington 53

Girls’ Basketball: Saturday Roundup:

Fort Madison 63, Holy Trinity 46

Fort Madison’s girls’ stayed hot as they won their 11th game in 12 efforts, 63-46 over Holy Trinity on Saturday.

Malarie Ross led the Bloodhounds with 31 points, while Camille Kruse chipped in with 10.

Holy Trinity was led by Mary Kate Bendlage, who finished with 21 points.

Fort Madison (11-1) will travel to Fairfield tonight.

Holy Trinity (4-11) will take on surging Van Buren County, Tuesday night.

Danville 52, WACO 36

Jaeda Molle poured in 10 points, as Danville picked up a key win over WACO Saturday, 52-36.

Drew Fox added nine for Danville, who improved to 5-7 on the campaign.

WACO fell to 4-8 and 3-3 in conference play.

The Warriors have another tough test tonight when they hook up with No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame in Wayland.

Other finals:

Van Buren County 66, Davis County 37 Isabel Manning had 39 points, 10 rebounds and seven dimes to lead Van Buren.

Wapello 42, Lone Tree 19

Danville Girls’ Travel to Mount Pleasant, Headlining Monday Schedule:

It will be another busy night of basketball in the KILJ-area tonight with several teams getting back to play tonight.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Danville at Mount Pleasant (Girls)

Fairfield at Danville

Fort Madison at Fairfield (Girls)

Davenport Central at Burlington (Girls)

Notre Dame at WACO (Girls)

Louisa-Muscatine at Notre Dame

Men’s College Basketball:

Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

Luka Garza had a double-double, registering 17 points and 10 rebounds as Iowa made quick work of Northwestern, 96-73.

Joe Wieksamp added 16 while C.J. Frederick chipped in with 13.

Iowa improved to 12-2 and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes will battle with Indiana Thursday night.

Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago 88, UNI 46

UNI took one on the chin last night when Loyola-Chicago stomped the Panthers for a 88-46 win.

Noah Carter led UNI with 11 points.

UNI fell to 3-10 and 2-6 in Missouri Valley play.

They’ll be off now until the end of the month when they travel to Southern Illinois.

Iowa State Cancels Wednesday Tilt with Texas

Iowa State University has announced that Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Texas has been postponed.

On Friday, Iowa State paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.

There is no word on when the team can return to the court.

College Wrestling: Mizzou Blasts Iowa State:

No. 9 Missouri defeated No. 10 Iowa State 31-7 in wrestling action Sunday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.

David Carr got the Cyclones on the board with a 14-1 major decision over Jarrett Jacques at 157 pounds.

Carr had four-point nearfalls in the first and third period in the dominating victory.

Carr, ranked third nationally, improves to 4-0 on the season with four bonus-point victories.

Iowa State will try to get back into the win column when they face Oklahoma next Sunday (Jan. 24) in Cedar Falls.