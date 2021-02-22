Sports, Monday, February 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: Recapping Area Medalists:

It was a whirlwind 72 hours at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Here’s a look at our area medalists from this weekend’s tournament:

1A:

120 Finals – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins by decision (1-0) over Brandon Paez (Lisbon). Lopez is a three-time state champion.

132 Consolation Semifinals – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses by fall (5:52) to Mikey Baker (West Sioux).

132 5th Place Match – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins by major decision (14-4) over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco). Aney finishes 5th in 1A-132.

145 Consolation Semifinals – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by major decision (12-1) over Jerret Delagardel (Jesup).

145 3rd Place Match – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by fall (5:23) over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Lopez is your consolation champion and finishes 3rd in his sophomore campaign.

152 7th Place Match – Josh Glendening (New London) wins by decision (4-0) over Lincoln Holub (Lisbon). Glendening finishes 7th and is on the podium tonight.

2A:

113 Consolation Semifinals – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by fall (1:40) over Carson Less (West Delaware).

113 3rd Place Match – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tucker Stangel (Osage)

120 Finals – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (7-5) to McKinley Robbins (Greene County). Frazier now a two-time state runner-up.

152 Consolation Semifinals – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall (5:01) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)

152 5th Place Match – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall to Colby Tool (PCM) in 4:47. Molle finishes with a 6th place medal.

170 Consolation Semifinals – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by major decision (9-0) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)

170 3rd Place Match – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by fall in 3:13 over Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-George-Little Rock) to claim a consolation championship.

College Wrestling: Five Tiger Women Qualify for Nationals:

Five Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s wrestlers have qualified for nationals after competing their regional qualifier in Stevens Point yesterday.

Alaina Sunlin (109), Ashden Welty (116), Daisy Scholz (136), Clara Padua (155) and Kassandra Ayard (191) all qualified by finishing fourth or better at the qualifier.

As a team, Iowa Wesleyan finished 4th with 65.5 points.

They’ll next be in action this Friday when they host Indian Hills Community College at Ruble Arena.

The women’s matches will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Prep Basketball: Mount Pleasant Boys’ Begin Postseason:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will begin their postseason push tonight when the Panthers travel to Keokuk for a Class 3A Substate 5 First Round matchup against the Chiefs.

Keokuk closed their season in a bit of a tailspin, dropping three straight matchups to Washington, Iowa City Liberty and Fairfield, ending their regular season with a record of 12-9.

They did however sweep the regular season series with Mount Pleasant, picking up a win on December 11th, 61-50 and on January 29th 64-52.

The Chiefs have won five of the last six matchups between the programs, with Mount Pleasant’s last win coming two seasons ago, February 18th of 2019, a 54-49 winner.

Keokuk is led by senior forward Anthony Potratz, who scores 15.1 points per game and grabs 5.4 rebounds.

He eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark earlier this year.

Mount Pleasant is paced by Dewon Trent, who scores 15.6 points and hauls in 7.4 boards per night.

Brevin Wilson checks in at 10.5 points per game, while Chase Williamson chips in with nearly eight points a game.

The winner of tonight’s ballgame will get either Mount Vernon or Fort Madison on Thursday in Mount Vernon.

Tip tonight is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.

Prep Basketball: New London Has Location for District Final:

The New London boys’ basketball team (18-4) now knows when and where they’ll be playing their district final.

Tomorrow, the Tigers will take on top-seeded Springville (22-2) at West Liberty High School at 8:00 p.m.

If they should win, New London will tango with either Wapello or Easton Valley in a matchup at Maquoketa in the Substate Final.

Tomorrow’s game can be heard on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.