Sports, Monday, February 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

We’ll start with the Class 2A Sectional at Fairfield:

Team Scoring:

Solon, 222

Mount Pleasant, 151

Both Mount Pleasant and Solon advance to the Regional Team Dual Meet, Tuesday.

Washington finished 3rd with 131 team points, Fairfield 4th with 129 points, Davis County, 5th, 126 and Keokuk 93.5.

Mount Pleasant advanced five wrestlers into Saturday’s district tournament at Washington:

Bowen Davis 113 (2 nd )

) Carson Coleman 120 (2 nd )

) Corbin Broeker 126 (1 st ) – via major decision victory over Brandon Dickel (WASH)

) – via major decision victory over Brandon Dickel (WASH) Jaden Davis 170 (2 nd )

) Sam Carrasco 220 (1st) – via fall over Erich Karsten (SOLON)

2A Sectional at Davenport Assumption:

Assumption won the team title and Camanche was 2nd, Columbus Community/WMU placed 5th.

CC/WMU wrestlers advancing to districts:

Lane Scorpil – 106 (1 st )

) Noah Freeman – 170 (2 nd )

) Chance Malone – 195 (1st)

Class 1A Sectional at Mediapolis:

New London won the team title with 206.5 points, while Highland finished 2nd with 164.5. Both of New London and Highland advanced to the Regional Team Dual meet Tuesday night.

District qualifiers from New London (nine):

Marcel Lopez – 113 (1 st )

) Josh Glendenning – 120 (1 st )

) Dominic Lopez – 138 (1 st )

) Gabe Carter 160 – (1 st )

) Currey Jacobs 170 – (1 st )

) Gavin Holmes 182 (2 nd )

) Cameron Raines -195 (1 st )

) Jaxon Allen – 220 (1 st )

) Owen Reed – 285 (2nd)

WACO qualifiers included:

Jalen Collins – 132 (1 st )

) Jonah Clark – 145 (2 nd )

) Jaden Williams – 152 (1st)

Mediapolis qualifiers:

Mak Kennedy – 106 (2 nd )

) Quin Aney – 126 (2nd)

Taking a closer look now at Regional Team Duals, the unranked Mount Pleasant High School wrestling team will travel to Williamsburg Tuesday night to face third-ranked Williamsburg at 6:00 p.m. in a semifinal match.

The other two teams at Williamsburg include #16 Bondurant-Farrar who will face #48 North Polk.

#12 New London will travel to Denver for its 1A semifinal match against #21 Colfax-Mingo.

The sixth-ranked Denver team will face #26 Dyersville Beckman in the other semifinal dual at that site.

Wapello also qualified for the regional duals, the Indians, who are unranked on the season, will square off against top-ranked Lisbon while No. 20 Iowa Valley and No. 23 Belle Plaine will tango in the other.

And on Wednesday, #24 Fort Madison will travel to Eldridge and battle against 12th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 6 p.m.

#6 North Scott will await the winner in the finals.

All teams winning the regional dual meets will advance to the State Dual Team Championships held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, February 19th.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team suffered a 94-62 conference loss Saturday to Eureka.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) went 5-7 behind the 3-point line and totaled a team-high 19 points. Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) chipped in with 16 points for the Tigers.

The Tigers are now 4-18, 4-10 in SLIAC play.

Wesleyan will be back at Ruble Arena this Wednesday as they take on Greenville University.

Iowa Wesleyan will be participating in a Red Out to raise awareness for heart disease.

You can hear that game on KILJ-FM, with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

The women will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s game Eureka pulled away late for a 70-64 victory over Iowa Wesleyan.

Austin Banks (SR/Apopka, FL) was the top scorer for the Tigers, putting in 20 points.

Banks went 8-9 from the line and added four assists and five rebounds.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) and Alex Dentlinger (SO/New London, IA) both chipped in with 11 points apiece.

The men are now 8-13 and 5-8 in conference play.

They’ll play in the night cap, Wednesday night, at 7:30 p.m.

You can hear it on KILJ-FM as well.

Iowa State (10-13 overall, 3-7 Big 12): Solomon Young had 20 points for Iowa State in a 73-63 win over K-State. Rasir Bolton added 13 and Terrence Lewis had 12 for the Cyclones. K-State’s Cartier Diarra put in 24 points.

Iowa (17-7 overall, 8-5 Big Ten): Joe Wieskamp poured in 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Luka Garza had 22 and eight as #17 Iowa rolled to a 96-72 win. Nebraska’s Jervay Green had 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Cam Mack added 13 points.

Northern Iowa (21-3 overall, 10-2 MVC) & Drake (16-9, 6-6): AJ Green had 34 points to lead Northern Iowa to an 83-73 victory Saturday over Drake. Trae Berhow had 18 points and Spencer Haldeman scored 12 for the Panthers. Liam Robbins led Drake with 17 points, D.J. Wilkins had 16 and Anthony Murphy scored 16. Roman Penn had 12 points and eight assists.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team is back on the hardwood tonight as the travel to Ottumwa for a non-conference affair.

The Panthers are coming off a 49-46 victory over Burlington and are 10-8 on the season.

Ottumwa is 10-8, but is playing their best basketball of the year, winning seven of their last eight games, including an 86-53 drubbing of Des Moines East last Friday.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:45 p.m. in Ottumwa.

Meanwhile, the Mount Pleasant girls’ will welcome in Ottumwa at home tonight.

The two teams met up earlier on the year and it was a 56-43 victory in favor of Ottumwa.

They’ll tip at Mount Pleasant High School at 7:45 p.m.

