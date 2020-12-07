Sports, Monday, December 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Boys’ Split Weekend Games:

Mount Pleasant 49, Fort Madison 29 – F/FRI

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team (1-1) received 13 points apiece from Dylan Hagans and Brevin Wilson as the Panthers rolled to an easy 49-29 win over Fort Madison Friday night.

The win was the first in Eric Rawson’s head coaching career at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant was stingy as ever on defense, holding the Bloodhounds to five first half points, surging to a 16 point lead at halftime.

The Panthers used a 15-2 run in the second quarter that set the tone for the rest of the night.

West Burlington 68, Mount Pleasant 60 – F/SAT

Chase Williamson scored 21 points but it was not enough as West Burlington outscored Mount Pleasant 47-29 in the second and third quarters to defeat the Panthers 68-60 in a Saturday afternoon non-conference meetup.

Darion Johnson matched Williamson with 21 points while Marvion Jackson chipped in with 18 to lead the Falcons to their second win.

The Panthers will be off today, but back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Ottumwa to battle the Bulldogs.

Tipoff is set for 7:45

Panther Girls Win Thriller, Fall to West Burlington:

Mount Pleasant 62, Fort Madison 61 – F/FRI

The Mount Pleasant girls’ outscored Fort Madison 17-9 in the third quarter and 7-6 in overtime as they earned a hard fought 62-61 win at HoundDome on Friday.

Andrea Lopreato had a team-high 24 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers, while Emma Huckabone chipped in with 17.

Tristian Shull had 14 for Mount Pleasant as well, in the victory.

West Burlington 73, Mount Pleasant 43 – F/SAT

West Burlington jumped out a 10-point first quarter lead and never looked back as the Lady Falcons cruised to a 73-43 Saturday over Mount Pleasant.

Leah Collier lead four Falcons in double figures with 17 points.

Annaka Harris had 14, Sydney Marlow chipped in with 11 and Abby Bence added 10.

Mount Pleasant was led by Andrea Lopreato, who finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Panthers, now 1-2, will host Ottumwa, Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Area Schedule Tonight:

Girls

Fort Madison at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

Centerville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

WACO at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State Has Game Canceled, Drake Wins:

Iowa State (1-1)

Iowa State’s scheduled Big East-Big 12 Battle game with DePaul was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the DePaul program.

They’ll lock horns Friday with Iowa.

You can listen on KILJ-FM with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m.

Drake 97, St. Ambrose 53

A day after taking a beating from UNI, St. Ambrose took one on the chin again Saturday with a 97-53 loss to Drake.

Jonah Jackson and Okay Djamgouz had 12 points each for Drake.

Bryceson Burns (11 points), Joseph Yesufu (10) and Shanquan Hemphill (10) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Drake will host McKendree College on Wednesday night.

Tipoff from the Knapp Center is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Iowa and Iowa State Roll to W’s:

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Spencer Petras rebounded from a slow start, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 35-21 win over Illinois (2-4, 2-4).

Tyler Goodson rushed for 92 yards on 19 carries in the win for the Hawks.

No. 19 Iowa will close out the regular season with a home date this weekend against No. 25 Wisconsin.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6

Breece Hall racked up 97 yards and yet another touchdown as the No. 10 Cyclones rolled to a 42-6 blowout of West Virginia at Jack Trice Stadium, Saturday.

Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three scores to improve Iowa State to 8-2 and 8-1 in Big 12 play.

Iowa State will use this weekend to get healthy before taking on No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday, December 19th in the Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas.

Kickoff will be 11:00 a.m.