Sports, Monday, August 31st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ Area Schools Dominate Week One:

It was a great week one for KILJ area schools on the gridiron last Friday, as several area schools started with victories.

Here’s our full rundown from last Friday’s action:

Mount Pleasant 28, Clear Creek-Amana 27

Jack Johnson had 330 total yards and three scores as Mount Pleasant held on for the one-point victory. Johnson completed 12-of-18 passes in his first varsity start at quarterback. Chase Williamson led the receiving core with two catches for 44 yards. Brady Hall had 7.5 tackles to lead the defense, while Brevin Wilson and Williamson both had interceptions. Mount Pleasant is at Tipton.

New London 32, Moravia 13

New London scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as they were able to pull away for a 32-13 victory over Moravia. The Mohawks kept it close, trailing only 8-6 at recess. Blaise Porter led the New London offense with 155 yards rushing on just 14 carries, scoring three times. Caydin Wahls added 60 yards rushing, The Tigers will take on WACO this Friday at home.

WACO 33, HLV 32

What a way to open the season for the Warriors — who graduated as much talent as anyone — defeating HLV 33-32. Will Edeker completed 10-of-21 passes for a 121 yards and a score, while rushing for 101 more yards and four touchdowns. That’s a heck of a way to start your varsity quarterbacking career. Zach Schmitz led the receiving core with four snags for 70 yards and a touchdown. WACO is at New London this Friday.

Winfield-Mount Union 44, Tri-County 8

Noah Sparrow had 184 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as Winfield-Mount Union rolled by Tri-County, 44-8. The Wolves won the game without attempting a pass. Sophomore Caleb Giese had three touchdowns — all on the ground — for Winfield, who will take on a very tough Montezuma team on the road on Friday night.

West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14

Mediapolis could not find an answer for Comet’s tailback Jahsiah Galvin, who racked up 244 yards on 23 carries and one score as West Liberty defeated the Bulldogs 24-14. Regan Thornburg completed 10-of-17 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown for Mediapolis. Josh Darbyshire led the Mediapolis ground attack with 53 yards. Mediapolis will take on Wapello on Friday.

Mount Pleasant Cross Country Gears Up for First Race:

The Mount Pleasant cross country team will finally get a chance to compete this week when they travel to Central College for a competitive invite. The Panthers will race against AC-GC, Baxter, Bonudrant-Farrar, Collins-Maxwell, Des Moines Christian, Eddyville-Blakesburg, Knoxville, Lynnville-Sully, Mid-Prairie, Nevada, North Polk, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, PCM, Panorama, Pella and Pella Christian.

Racing will get underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The JV team will also race at Central College on Saturday morning.

UNI Football Picked Third in Preseason Poll:

The UNI football team was picked third in the preseason FCS STATS Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll released by the organization this morning.

The Panthers return the bulk of a team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS National Championship in 2019 including one of the best defenses in the nation.

North Dakota State was the unanimous preseason No. 1 and national runner-up James Madison was second in the poll.

UNI came in third ahead of fourth-ranked Weber State and No. 5 South Dakota State.

Illinois State was the fourth Missouri Valley Football Conference team in the Top-10 at No. 9. Southern Illinois was picked 24th.

Youngstown State and MVFC newcomer North Dakota also received votes in the poll.

UNI moved the season to the spring — The timeline and schedule for the season and the FCS Playoffs have not been announced.

MLB Scoreboard 8/30:

New York Yankees 8, New York Mets 7 — 8 innings (Game 1)

New York Yankees 5, New York Mets 2 — 8 innings (Game 2)

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2 — 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

Seattle 2, Los Angeles Angels 1 — 10 innings