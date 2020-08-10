Sports, Monday, August 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Pioneer, Missouri Valley, MAC Shut Down Football, Power Five Conferences Looming?

The Pioneer Football League, the conference that houses Drake, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, whom UNI is a part of and the Division I-FBS Mid-American Conference have all cancelled fall football and the fear among reports is the Big Ten and several high-profile conferences are expected to do the same.

Yesterday, Power 5 Conference commissioners held an “emergency meeting” with the prevailing thought that cancelling football is now no longer suggested, but mandatory, nearly.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said no decisions on the season have been made, but conceded the outlook has not improved.

The final call on whether major college football will played this season rests in the hands of the university presidents who oversee the largest conferences.

Reports have suggested that the landscape of college football should be known by Tuesday of this week.

Iowa and Iowa State are still steadfast in their preparations for their week one contests.

Former Iowa City Standout and Hawkeye Back to Transfer Portal:

Former Iowa City West standout, Michigan Wolverine and now current Iowa Hawkeye wide receiver Oliver Martin has entered the transfer portal, once again.

Last year was Martin’s first in Hawkeye black and gold after transferring from Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverine program.

Martin applied for — and was granted — immediate eligibility, but struggled to find snaps for the Hawkeyes last year.

The former four-star recruit had just five catches for 28 yards and one score last season.

His transfer plans are unknown as of this time.

Hawkeye Baseball Picks Up In-State Recruit:

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team got a lift yesterday when Forest City prep Reese Moore announced his commitment to Rick Heller’s group in Iowa City.

Moore, who finished his sophomore season this year, hit an absurd .585 with nine doubles, eight long balls and 35 runs batted in.

He also starred on the mound, logging 26.1 innings of 2.92 ERA ball.

The Iowa baseball team finished this past spring 10-5, after COVID-19 shortened their year.

Cardinals-Pirates Series Postponed:

(Via Associated Press)

The entire three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis that was set to begin Monday night at Busch Stadium has been postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

There have now been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 13 games scrapped.

Miami and Philadelphia each had seven games postponed earlier and have returned to the field since the disruptions.

Major League Baseball has said the Cardinals will attempt to play Thursday, when they start a series with the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Scoreboard (8/9):

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2 — 7 innings

New York Mets 4, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 4, New York Yankees 3

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

Texas 7, Los Angeles Angels 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Oakland 7, Houston 2

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0 — 7 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4 — 10 innings