Sports, May 9th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan to Add Men’s’, Women’s’ Wrestling in 2020:

Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Director Derek Zander is pleased to announce that men’s and women’s wrestling will be added to the slate of athletic programs offered at Iowa Wesleyan University during the 2020-21 academic year. The search for a head coach will begin immediately.

Within the Tiger Athletics strategic plan, “Committing to Excellence,” a significant focus is the growth and expansion of the athletic department. The athletic department has expanded from 10 NCAA Division III intercollegiate programs to 14 over the past two years – with men’s and women’s wrestling being the 5th and 6th programs added in three years. IW will be the first NCAA Division III University in the State of Iowa to sponsor women’s wrestling.

“This is a historic development for IW intercollegiate athletics department during a significant time in the life of the University,” said IW President Steve Titus. “IW is relentless in its pursuit to create the best and most dynamic student experience possible. The addition of women’s and men’s wrestling provides exceptional opportunities for students and responds to a growing demand. IW is committed to leading the movement to provide female student-athletes the opportunity to compete in wrestling at the collegiate level.”

“We are excited to announce the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling at Iowa Wesleyan,” said Athletic Director Derek Zander. “Men’s wrestling is very popular in our region, and it could not be a better time to add women’s wrestling as it is one of the fastest growing high school programs across the country. In the winter of 2019, the State of Iowa hosted its first women’s high school state championship. The addition of these programs is a continuation of IW’s commitment to providing diverse co-curricular opportunities for our students and our dedication to the student experience at Iowa Wesleyan.”

“This is an important time for Tiger Athletics. We are thrilled about offering two programs that the State of Iowa and Midwest region are passionate about,” stated Zander. “We look forward to filling Ruble Arena with fans and supporters with a new and exciting experience.”

Support Your Teams Tonight:

It’s going to be a very busy day in Mount Pleasant athletics as the Panthers will have several post-season events and big regular season matches later today.

Fresh off their conference title, the boys’ golf team will have their Sectional Meet at Flint Hills Golf Course in Burlington at 10:00 a.m. this morning. They’ll lock horns with Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Notre Dame, Washington and West Liberty.

Girls’ golf will compete in a triangular at Elks Fairview Golf Club versus Fairfield and Keokuk at 4:00 p.m.

Boys’ and girls’ state qualifying track and field will come thru Mount Pleasant tonight, as will Davenport Assumption, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Washington and West Burlington/Notre Dame.

Things will get underway at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

The State Track and Field meet will be next Thursday, Mount Pleasant will compete in the first session from the Blue Oval in Des Moines.

Girls’ varsity soccer will look to right the ship tonight as they host Washington at East Lake Park at 4:30 p.m.

The girls’ are coming off a tough, 1-0 loss earlier this week at Fort Madison. With a win tonight, they can clinch first-place honors in the Southeast Conference.

Boys’ soccer will also take on Washington, but they’ll travel there for the conference match at 4:30 p.m. The boys are looking to get back in the win column, following a 5-1 loss to the #2 Marion Indians.

Finally, girls’ tennis vs. Davis County is cancelled today, due to inclement weather.