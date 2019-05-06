Sports, May 6th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Golf:

Mount Pleasant girls’ golf was at Centerville on Friday.

#2 Washington won Friday with a 351 score, Mount Pleasant was runner up with a 377, host school #10 Centerville shot a 389.

Anni Liechty shot 86, Elli Liechty shot 89, Michal Wohlleber shot 100 and Ryann Davidson had a 102.

Mount Pleasant will be at Keokuk on Tuesday.

Boys’ Golf:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team won a triangular at Washington on Friday with a 161 total.

Jake Moffett and Bailey Shelledy shot 39’s, Brevin Wilson carded a 41, Rhett Zeglen and Trace White shot 42’s, Reece Kempker had a 50.

The meet medalist was Washington’s Brock Sobaski with a 38.

Next up for Rob Zeglen’s bunch is the Southeast Conference Meet at Washington on Tuesday.

Tigers End Season 26-11

Game One

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team fell in the 1st round Friday at the SLIAC Conference Tournament. Greenville handed the Tigers a 4-2 loss, the Panthers struck for three runs in the first inning and it proved to be all it needed to top Iowa Wesleyan in a first round St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament game at Fulton, Missouri. Iowa Wesleyan trailed 4-0 before the Tigers found home plate.

In the bottom of the fourth, McKena Woolery singled Ashley Machholz home with the Tigers’ first run. IWU added its final run in the seventh when Emmy Rodriguez bounced into a base-loaded fielder’s choice that scored Addison Westercamp. Woolery and Emilee Rooney both went 2-for-3 for Iowa Wesleyan. Morgan Christner was the losing pitcher. She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings.

Game Two

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s softball team looked to bounce back in their second game of the SLIAC Conference Tournament Saturday, but the Tigers fell just short, as Spalding emerged 6-4 winners in extra innings.

Emmy Rodriguez went 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. McKena Woolery went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Alex Eyman went 1 for 5 with one run and an RBI. Kayla Ford went 1 for 3, scoring one run. Morgan Christner pitched 7.2 innings, giving up six runs and striking out four. The Tigers end the season with a 26-11 record overall and a 13-7 record in the SLIAC.

SLIAC All-Conference Softball:

New London alum and current Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Morgan Christner was named the SLIAC Conference Pitcher of the Year for her efforts this season.

Christner was 17-3 with a 2.08 ERA this season with 184 strikeouts. She recorded six shutouts this season, as well. Christner was also named First-Team All-SLIAC this year.

Joining her with First-Team honors was junior Kayla Ford. Ford, a transfer from Illinois Central Community College, batted .413 this year with a home run and nine RBI. She belted 11 doubles and also scored 35 runs.

Shortstop Alex Eyman was a third-team selection for the Tigers, while Lara Needham was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Today’s Schedule:

Girls’ Tennis — Conference Meet at Fort Madison (9:00 a.m.)

Boys’ Tennis — Conference Meet at Fairfield Middle School (9:00 a.m.)

Boys’ Soccer — vs. Marion at East Lake Park (4:30 p.m.) JV to follow at 6:00 p.m.